Tonight's football clash between Stone Memorial and No. 10 Upperman has changed venues, as the foes will now face off at Tennessee Tech University's Tucker Stadium at 7 p.m.
"Field conditions at Upperman" were cited as a cause per Stone Memorial athletic director Nathan Brown.
Both teams have played a game at TTU already this season. Upperman defeated Cookeville week one, 28-6, at Tucker Stadium while Stone Memorial defeated Livingston Academy 49-12 two weeks ago.
Live updates on the game can be found on Twitter at @CrossvilleGoose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.