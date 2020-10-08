COVID-19 has caused a schedule shake-up in Crossville, as the Stone Memorial Panthers will travel to Rockwood Friday night for a non-region football contest with the Tigers.
Stone Memorial was scheduled to face Cumberland County next week. Both Rockwood and Stone Memorial will be credited with a COVID-19 victory over Cumberland County. Stone Memorial will replace CCHS on Rockwood's schedule for this Friday.
SMHS was originally scheduled to be off this Friday. However, a COVID-19 case at CCHS canceled the Jets' matchup with the Tigers, resulting in Friday's Stone Memorial game at Rockwood.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 CDT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.