Cumberland County didn't look far for its next boys basketball coach, as the Jets have promoted longtime assistant coach Taylor Denney to the head coaching role.
The following was released by Cumberland County High School:
"The administration at Cumberland County High School is proud to announce the hiring of Taylor Denney as head boys’ basketball coach. Coach Denney is a 2007 graduate of Stone Memorial High School and a 2011 graduate of Tennessee Tech University.
Coach Denney has spent the last several years as assistant to Will Foster, who retired from coaching last month. Prior to that he coached at Brown Elementary, Stone Memorial, and has worked with AAU basketball in the county. Coach Denney will take over the reins immediately."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.