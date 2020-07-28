Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Executive Order 55 at his Tuesday press conference, allowing high school contact sports to resume Wednesday morning provided they follow TSSAA requirements.
Gov. Lee said the following on Twitter:
"Additionally, I issued Executive Order No. 55 to allow for contact sports to resume, provided they follow the requirements of @tssaa. Non-TSSAA schools must follow equivalent guidelines, and non-school-sponsored athletics should follow the #TNPledge guidelines."
TSSAA is expected to make a statement Tuesday afternoon.
Updates will be provided as available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.