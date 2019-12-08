breaking hot featured top story urgent
BREAKING: Cumberland County head football coach steps down
For the second consecutive season, the Cumberland County Jets will be searching for a new head football coach. Former CCHS head coach Eric Belew stepped down Sunday, the school informed the Crossville Chronicle over the weekend.
Belew went 0-10 in his lone season with the Jets.
Per Cumberland County High School athletic director Pat Teeples:
"Cumberland County High School announces that Eric Belew has resigned his position as head football coach for the Jets effective immediately. The administration at Cumberland County High School would like to thank Coach Belew for his work with the football team this past year and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
Cumberland County High School will be taking applications for its football vacancy right away. There is no set timeline for hiring a head coach at this time."
Updates will be posted as available.
