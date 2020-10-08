A positive COVID-19 case within the Cumberland County High School football team has suspended team activities for two weeks, including Friday night’s game at Rockwood and next Friday’s showdown with cross-town rival Stone Memorial.
“We’ll be following the guidelines closely, and we’re doing all the procedures to let people know,” said CCHS head football coach Noah Repasky. “We’ll be shut down for two weeks.”
The number of cases within the football team could not be released by Cumberland County High School.
“Due to COVID-19 contact tracing rules, there is no contact for two weeks,” added Cumberland County High School athletic director Pat Teeples.
“We’ll have some film up on Hudl,” Repasky said. “We’ve got a website we use to keep up with the kids and inform them. We’ll communicate through there and through social media. We’ll start our mental preparation for Bledsoe County.”
Repasky and the Jets were excited for Friday’s contest at Rockwood.
“We had a good couple weeks of practice,” Repasky said. “We’ve played some really good football teams so far. We were ready to take another step forward in this program. I was hoping Friday night could be a start to that.”
Across town, Stone Memorial was off this week with their scheduled bye week, but now they risk a two-week layoff period.
Stone Memorial at Cumberland County is a Region 3-4A contest, and the Panthers will be credited with a region victory per TSSAA. CCHS will not be given a loss, but rather a no-contest.
“This is my first year here, and you hear so much about the cross-town rivalry with Stone and how our kids always play hard in that game,” Repasky said. “I was looking forward to being a part of that this year.
“This is a crazy year, and we’re actually lucky to get in as much as we have,” Repasky added. “We’re going to control what we can control, and we’re going to take it day by day.”
Stone Memorial is exploring scheduling options for this Friday and next.
Cumberland County has the potential to schedule an additional game after the final regular season week.
“Yes, that is something we are looking at because this came about,” Repasky said. “I want our kids to play as many games as they can this year. If we can find somebody that is eligible, we will do everything in our power to get that game played. I want our seniors to get that extra game, and I want our team to continue taking strides. Any time you get an extra game, that’s a positive.”
Cumberland County is currently 0-6 overall in 2020.
