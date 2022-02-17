Following the success of last year’s tournament, Fairfield Glade’s Heatherhurst Brae golf course is set to hose the countywide music programs benefit golf tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Funds raised will benefit music programs at each school in Cumberland County.
The four-person scramble is $75 per player or $300 per team, which includes green fees, cart, lunch and prizes.
The field is limited to the first 36 teams to register and will be split into two flights with $300 per team to the first place teams and $150 to the second-place finishers.
The tournament is actively seeking hole sponsors for $100 each.
Those seeking more information may contact Jeff Houston at 931-707-2158 or Adam Forgey at 931-484-3799.
Make checks payable to Fairfield Glade Community Club/Music Programs Tournament.
