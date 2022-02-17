Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.