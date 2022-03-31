Cumberland County High School senior Braden Tollett’s dream of playing college football will soon be realized, as he recently signed to play with Eureka College.
“It feels good,” Tollett said. “It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a little boy. I’m glad I got to sign with
all the people that I love being here.”
He is the first signee of this class for Jet football.
“We’re super excited for him,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. “He has great work ethic and is a great kid. He signifies what our program is about.”
Eureka College, located in Eureka, IL, is an NCAA Division III school that competes in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.
“It seems like the right place for me,” Tollett added. “The campus is awesome.”
Tollett is going to play quarterback for the Red Devils.
“It’s a dream come true,” he said.
Tollett’s journey to college football involved overcoming adversity his freshman year of high school after he broke his leg in preseason.
“It was crazy,” Tollett said. “I missed my whole freshman year, and it affected my sophomore year, too. Junior year got cut short because of COVID, and we finally got it all together senior year.”
Under center, Tollett led the Jets to their best season since 2002, as CCHS finished 6-5 overall.
“I’ll remember this season for the rest of my life,” he said.
“He threw for over 1,000 yards and was in the teens for touchdowns,” Repasky said. “We wouldn’t have scored near as much, and ultimately we don’t win six ball games without him.”
On the field, Tollett has multiple abilities that translate to the next level.
“My ability to keep a play going,” he said. “Being able to get rid of the ball quick and trusting my linemen.”
On the flip side, Tollett feels he has room for improvement.
“Getting my release faster,” he added. “Making better decisions faster.”
Tollett plans to major in an exercise-related field at Eureka.
“I’’m going into exercise science and sports management,” he said. “I want to be a coach of some sort and be involved in sports somehow.”
Tollett’s journey to college football involved plenty of help along the way.
“My parents for sure,” he said. “They’re the biggest ones. Coach Repasky really ramped this thing up and taught us how to play football. Coach Brad Eich got us strong, and changed the program big time.”
Tollett is the first college football signee for coach Repasky at Cumberland County.
“For me, it’s exciting,” Repasky said. “I’m glad it’s Braden. He and I have grown really close. We’re going to have a couple more sign out of this class, and we’re hoping to set a tone.
“We have a lot of kids that are capable of playing college ball.”
Tollett’s advice to younger athletes wanting to play college football is simple.
“Don’t listen to the noise,” he said.
“If you think you can do it, I guarantee you can.”
