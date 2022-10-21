Elementary junior varsity basketball teams are battling for their tournament spots.
Stone Elementary girls play Brown Elementary at 6 p.m. tonight for the chance to play in the first round of the tournament Saturday.
Crab Orchard Elementary boys will play Pine View Elementary at 7 p.m. in for the last spot in the boys’ tournament bracket.
The tournament will be held at Homestead Elementary. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
The winner of Friday’s games advances to the first round of the tournament on Saturday.
Saturday, the tournament begins at 9 a.m.
Games are scheduled as follows:
9 a.m. — No. 4 Crab Orchard vs. No. 5 North Cumberland girls
10 a.m. — No. 4 Pleasant Hill vs. No. 5 Stone Elementary boys
11 a.m. — No. 3 South Cumberland vs. No. 6 Pine View Elementary girls
Noon — No. 3 North Cumberland vs. No. 6 Homestead Elementary boys
1 p.m. — No. 2 Martin Elementary vs. No. 7 Pleasant Hill Elementary girls
2 p.m. — No. 2 South Cumberland vs. No. 7 Brown Elementary boys
3 p.m. — No. 1 Homestead Elementary vs. winner of the play-in game, girls
4 p.m. — No. 1 Martin Elementary vs. winner of the play-in game, boys
Winners will advance to the second round, set Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Homestead Elementary.
The finals will be played Thursday, Oct. 27, with the girls game at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.
