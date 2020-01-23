Stone Memorial’s perfect District 6AAA record stayed intact Tuesday night, as the Panthers hosted and defeated Cookeville, 64-43.
Junior forward Zach Boyd and senior guard Zach Street had efficient nights scoring for SMHS, as the duo combined for 32 points on 13-16 shooting.
Boyd finished with 19 points while Street contributed 13.
A 19-4 start in the first period buried the Cavaliers early, as Stone Memorial’s defense held Cookeville to just 37.8% shooting from the field.
The Panthers held their double-digit lead through halftime, 38-20, and cruised through the second half to win 64-43.
The victory improved Stone Memorial to 16-4 overall this season and 3-0 in district play.
The Panthers will take the court next on Saturday at non-district foe Clarkrange.
SMHS’ next District 6AAA game will come on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and be their most important game of the season; at White County. The Warriors are currently 16-5 overall and were the preseason district favorite.
Stone Memorial (64): Zach Boyd 19, Zach Street 13, Hunter Wattenbarger 9, Jack Eldridge 6, Dylan Whittenburg 6, Chris Coudriet 5, Will Hecker 3, Riley Day 3
*Photos by Walt Riches
