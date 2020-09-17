Stone Memorial soccer defeated DeKalb County in dramatic, walk-off fashion Tuesday night, 1-0. After a scoreless regulation, the contest moved to two overtime periods. After the first overtime saw neither team break through, the contest moved to a winner-take-all “golden goal” second overtime in which the first goal scored wins.
With 7:52 remaining in the second overtime, SMHS sophomore Lilly Boston broke through the DeKalb County defense and fired the game-winning shot over their keeper from the right side to win 1-0.
Stone Memorial traveled to Cumberland County on Thursday and will host CCHS again on Monday to make up their Sept. 1 contest that was postponed due to lightning.
