The Stone Memorial Lady Panther soccer team defended their home field in dominant fashion Tuesday night as they defeated District 6AA foe White County, 5-0.
Lady Panther standout Lilly Boston recorded a hat trick, scoring three goals to lead her team.
Also scoring were Hayley Suggs and Emma Thompson, who each scored one.
In the net, SMHS keeper Amaja Bowman anchored the Lady Panther defense in the shutout.
Stone Memorial currently sits at 4-4 overall in District 6AA play.
Livingston Academy sits atop the district at a perfect 8-0 in league play, followed by Cumberland County at 7-2, then the Lady Panthers.
DeKalb County is 2-4 in district play, followed by Upperman at 2-6 and White County at 0-7.
Stone Memorial traveled to Upperman on Thursday for more district play, and will host a make-up game against DeKalb County on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The game will serve as senior night for the Lady Panthers.
Stone Memorial will play their final regular season game on Oct. 7 at Lenoir City before beginning postseason play in the district tournament.
Photos from Tuesday’s win over White County are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
