“The wall” has been broken.
Saturday night in front of a hostile Blackman High School crowd, the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Blaze 58-55 in overtime to advance to the Class AAA state basketball tournament.
The tournament berth is the first in Class AAA for a basketball program in Crossville, as Stone Memorial’s previous three trips (2007, 2008, 2012) came in Class AA.
The Class AAA substate contest against the Murfreesboro-area teams is commonly known as “the wall” by area coaches, as no Crossville team has been able to break through at the Class AAA level.
“I’m so proud. I’m so happy for these girls,” said SMHS coach Mike Buck. These are the girls that knocked the wall down, but it’s been chipped on the past four seasons leading up to this.”
SMHS junior forward Tessa Miller continued her dominant postseason play, as the Belmont commit scored 20 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and recorded three assists in the victory.
Along with Miller’s impressive stat line, the Lady Panthers featured a balanced effort offensively as Keaton Freitag scored 11, Mattie Buck posted 10 points, Emma Capps had nine and Katie Adkisson scored eight.
After a neck-and-neck first quarter, Blackman was able to pull ahead by six points at halftime, 32-26.
Capps and Mattie Buck were forced to the bench with foul trouble in the second quarter, which was a major contribution to the Blackman run.
The Blaze extended their lead to nine points (35-26) early in the third period, putting Stone Memorial’s back against the wall and season in jeopardy.
However, a strong defensive effort the rest of the frame helped SMHS outscore Blackman 16-6 in the third quarter to lead 42-38 going to the fourth.
The Lady Panthers led by as many as seven points (45-38) in the fourth, but Blackman wouldn’t go away quietly as the Blaze were able to catch up and tie the game at 50, forcing overtime.
In the extra period, it was Blackman who struck first to lead 52-50.
From that point, the game turned into a free-throw shooting contest.
Mattie Buck, Miller and Freitag stepped up and hit shots from the line late, with Freitag draining two with 18 seconds left to give SMHS a three-point lead.
Blackman had the ball down three with under 5 seconds remaining, but a Lady Blaze double-dribble turned the ball back over to Stone Memorial, giving the Lady Panthers the 58-55 victory.
“That was a battle, mentally and physically,” Buck added. “Our last game, we didn’t feel like we won the mental battle, and tonight we did. We’ve never looked for easy, just possible.”
Stone Memorial enters the state tournament, officially named the 2020 BlueCross Basketball Championships, at 29-4 overall.
On Sunday afternoon following the game, the Class AAA tournament was drawn. Stone Memorial drew a familiar foe in Science Hill, a team SMHS split with during the regular season.
The Lady Panthers will take on Science Hill in the Class AAA tournament quarterfinals this Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
Stone Memorial (58): Tessa Miller 20, Keaton Freitag 11, Mattie Buck 10, Emma Capps 9, Katie Adkisson 8
