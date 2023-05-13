Nathan Wagner, a standout track and field star at Stone Memorial High School, has seen remarkable improvement since joining the track team just last year. As a freshman, he didn’t know what events he wanted to do, he just knew he wanted to run.
Now, the sophomore phenom competes in five different events for the Panthers -- the 400 meters, 800 meters, 1600 meters, the 4x400 relay and the 4x800 meter relay -- shining in all of them.
Last year, Wagner had enough natural speed to be successful because he was just fast. Now, he knows what he’s doing, and that makes him dangerous.
“I think I have a good combination of speed and endurance,” said Wagner, the son of Timmy and Debbie Wagner.
“I started playing basketball my freshman year and I wasn’t even thinking about track and field,” said Wagner. “But my basketball coaches noticed, and I kind of noticed myself, that I was pretty fast. I thought I would give track a try and things went really well. So, I stayed with it.
Wagner said being with his teammates is probably the best part being on the track team. He said the running is not even tops on his list.
“I did pretty well my freshman year, I ended up going to sectionals,” he said. “I didn’t run cross country my freshman year, but I did this year and I think it has made a big difference. This year has been much better than last year.”
As a freshman, Wagner said he experienced some cramps and lactic acid buildup while running. Each of which are red flags to a runner. He has stepped up his training and the end result has been more productive training sessions.
“We’ve been training differently, according to the day,” he said. “Long runs help me with my endurance, speed work will help me with my 400..”
Some of the top times Wagner has posted, or been a part of helping a group post, have been impressive.
In the 1600 meters, his best time is 4 minutes, 43 seconds. He has also ran a 2:04 in the 800 and 52.84 seconds in the 400 meters.
Wagner runs the anchor leg of some Stone Memorial’s relays, and has helped each team set personal bests this year.
“Nathan was blessed with a lot of ability. However, he works very hard,” said Stone coach James Pritt. “I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for him.”
“By my senior year at Stone, I want to win a state championship in at least one event, hopefully two,” Wagner said.
“I would also like to set the state record in the 800, which I think is around 1:50. My fastest time this year has been 2:04. If I put the work in, I can do it.”
Wagner said he is hoping to continue to run in college after graduation. He said the college recruiting process hasn’t really started yet.
“I want to go to college for track and field, and cross country,” Wagner said. “I think I will get there and the coaches do, too. I haven’t started to hear from schools yet, but my top three choices are Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
“I think I just need to keep improving,” he said. “I have pretty good speed, but I train as hard as I can, and I think I also have some God-given ability.”
