There seems to be a different atmosphere around the softball program at Stone Memorial High School this year. The Lady Panthers have had some struggling seasons in the past, but by all indications have begun to turn the corner and head in the right direction.
Chasity Bohannon, ready to start her second season at the SMHS helm, likes what she sees from her team. She took over between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and has already made a big impact with the Lady Panthers. And in just the few weeks she’s had everybody out for preseason workouts, she thinks the Lady Panther stock is rising.
“I took over the team looking to build the program back up,” said Bohannon, who played at Stone Memorial between 2010 and 2014. “Last year, I thought was a learning process for me and the girls. Being a new coach, there was a transition.
“The year before I came, in 2021, Stone Memorial was coming off no wins. So we’ve been working on rebuilding everything, trying to figure out who we were, what we were and what we wanted to do. We want to figure out where we want to go.”
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to open their regular season on March 14 when they visit DeKalb County. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
“Last season, we finished 5-24 overall,” Bohannon said. “[That’s not a lot of wins but] we made improvement and we did it playing a lot of good teams last year. We played Cookeville and Meigs County. We played in a lot of good tournaments that had great teams, so we fought through a very tough schedule.
“I felt like we made a lot of improvement, but I feel like we had the ability to do more. However, coming off no wins from the year before, I thought we did really well last year.”
Bohanon said a big key for the turnaround was changes made on and off the field.
“I think we did a lot of work on our culture,” Bohanon said. “We worked to try and figure out everyone’s place in the program and how we could make the team more successful. We built the girls up on and off the field.”
Bohanon made some additions to her staff, bringing in more experience, was very important. She also cut the roster from 22 last season, to a more manageable 15.
“Last year, we did a lot of work on the fundamentals of softball,” the coach said. “And I think that was key for us last year and will probably be this year, too.”
When asked what expectations she has for her team this season, Bohannon thought for a minute and then sent a message to her team about just how good she thinks it can be.
“We went from no wins two years ago, to five wins last year,” Bohannon said. “My expectations for this year’s team is continued improvement. I believe our winning percentage will be .500 or higher. Those are high expectations, but expectations that are within reach.”
