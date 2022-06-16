A field of 126 golfers battled a heat wave Monday and Tuesday at the 13th Tennessee Senior State Open at Fairfield Glade’s Stonehenge Golf Club.
Despite some of the hottest days on record in the month of June, Bill Breen, PGA, was able to set a record of his own.
The Nashville native entered the final round in a familiar position, at the top of the leaderboard. Breen found himself in a tie for the lead after the opening round at 3-under par with Loren Personett, PGA.
The two battled throughout the final round leading to a four-hole playoff to settle the score.
Breen prevailed with a birdie on hole No. 1 to seal the victory, his fourth Tennessee Senior State Open title.
“I’m grateful,” said Breen. “I’m very thankful that I still love this game and want to practice everyday. Winning this championship is something special, and to do it against a guy like Loren this way makes this one even more special.”
Personett certainly put the pressure on early and competed all the way to the very end.
Personett opened his final round by holing out for an eagle from 110 yards to spring into the lead by 2 shots. By the turn, Personett had given three shots back, dropping to 2-under par and one off the lead.
Down the stretch things began to get more interesting as there was a four-way tie at the top at 2-under par. Amateur Tim Jackson and Gibby Gilbert III, PGA both turned in rounds of 71 (-1) to finish tied at 2-under par. Tim Jackson would finish as the low amateur for the tournament.
Hole 17 saw 18 birdies throughout the two rounds and none coming at a more important time than Breen sinking birdie putt to regain the lead at 3-under par going into the 18th hole.
Personett would then match with a birdie of his own on the 18th hole to move to 3-under par to force the playoff with Breen.
Personett found himself with his back against the wall in the first playoff hole on No. 18, but would chip in to save par and force a second playoff hole. The two would go on to trade pars for the next two holes.
On the fourth playoff hole, hole No. 1, Breen was able to capitalize on his 10-foot birdie putt to win his fourth Tennessee Senior State Open Championship.
Amateur Buzz Fly of Memphis was able to capture the Super Senior division title finishing at 1-under par overall, besting the field by five shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.