Matthew Bilbrey, the talented senior at Stone Memorial High School, is a walking lesson of how working hard to get better pays off. The basketball standout has, over the last four years, turned into one of the top players in the region.
Bilbrey had the opportunity to show just how he’s developed Friday night when he dropped 25 points on Knoxville Webb to help the Panthers pick up a 58-55 victory and remain unbeaten on the year at 6-0.
“Knox Webb is a really good team and really well-coached,” said Stone coach Neil Capps. “We try to make sure we play them because we know they’re going to make us better.
“I think our kids really competed and they executed a gameplan. We had four days to prepare and I thought we executed well defensively, and caused a lot of problems. Matthew Bilbrey probably had one of the best games he’s ever had in getting timely buckets. They were double-teaming Cade (Capps), so Matthew was able to get favorable matchups. He made some big plays for us.”
Bilbrey had 10 points in the first half to pace the Panthers to a 17-15 lead at the end of the first period and a 30-24 advantage at the intermission.
“Matthew is a special kid and everybody sees that,” coach Capps said. “He’s grown into his body, and he is still quick, explosive, with a good mind for the game. He understands how to finish. Now, he’s got a little bit of size, he’s a little bit stronger. I am happy to have him on my team.”
The second half went back and forth as neither team could garner much of an advantage. Stone Memorial kept its lead around six to 10 points, and held off a late charge by Knox Webb to claim the victory.
“Good contributions across the board and most of them defensively,” coach Capps said. “We had two starters out, so we had to step up and make plays especially late in the game when they were pressing. We’re happy to get out of there with a win.”
Besides Bilbrey’s 25, Cade Capps scored 18 for the Panthers. Brady Lane tallied six points, while Wyatt Grothe dropped three. Blake Holt, Preston Mayberry and Conner Bowman scored two points each.
Cory Walls tallied 21 points to lead Knox Webb in scoring.
“I have a lot of veteran guys,” coach Capps. “That’s a lot of experience out there, never coached that many guys that have played in the state tournament.”
Stone Memorial has a busy week ahead. The Panthers visit Clarkrange Dec. 6 before hosting DeKalb County Dec. 9 and Cookeville Dec. 10. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. each day.
“After a big emotional win for my guys, I have to make sure they don’t take Clarkrange for granted,” coach Capps said. “I have to get them ready to compete. Friday’s game with DeKalb County is the most important game because it is a district game. Those are the ones we’ve got to be locked in for.
“This is a big week for us, a real test of our level of maturity, our ability to handle difficulties and obstacles when they come our way. We’re going into it with the mindset of taking one game at a time. In the postseason you’re going to have to play back-to-back nights. You can figure out a lot about your team when you have a week like this.”
Stone Memorial girls lose 53-26
The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers dropped to 5-3 on the year Dec. 2 when they came out on the short end of a 53-26 decision at Knox Webb.
The game was close early as the Lady Panthers trailed 10-8 after the first period. However, that’s when Stone Memorial went cold from the field as Knox Webb pushed out to a 26-19 lead at halftime and 41-23 as the fourth quarter was set to begin.
Kortney Headrick led the charge for Stone Memorial with nine points in the loss. Ashley Whittenburg and Adison Howard tallied five points each. Kailee Waldo added three, and Maggie Hazelton chipped in two. Emily Hazelton scored one point.
Meeyah Green led Knox Webb with 22 points.
