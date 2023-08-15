Brittany Bilbrey, former softball coach at Stone Memorial High School, will be coming back home to take over the Lady Panthers program.
The announcement was made last week by athletic director Nathan Brown.
“I am excited about coming back to coach softball,” Bilbrey said.
“But this is the right time for me to do this. I decided to step away from softball for personal reasons. However, my passion for the game and the desire to make an impact on student athletes is the reason for returning.”
Bilbrey will take over the coaching duties from Chasity Bohanan, a former Stone softball standout.
“I hope as a staff we can bring new energy and perspectives to the program as we as instill some old school principles with an emphasis on hard work, dedication and respect.”
Bilbrey is a Cumberland County native who graduated from CCHS in 2003.
She played softball and attended Maryville College after graduation. She started coaching at Rhea County in 2007 and took her softball team deep into the postseason.
She left there to take over coaching duties at Stone Memorial from 2012-’20. Under her guidance, the Lady Panthers raeched the region tournament.
Bilbrey said her softball team will work diligently during the fall and winter to get physically and mentally ready for the spring season. She said fans should be ready to watch a disciplined team.
“As a staff, we will strive for consistency among our players,” Bilbrey said.
“If we can get them to demonstrate discipline and sound fundamentals, along with some creativity and grit, we believe that will help them be successful on and off the field.”
The coach said she encourages anyone thinking about playing for the Lady Panthers to reach out as soon as possible.
“Being a competitive softball player involves both a passion for the game and a commitment to improving your abilities,” Bilbrey said.
“If a new player has those attributes, plus puts focus into development and teamwork, they will fit in in our program.”
Bilbrey said she is excited about her team’s potential and is looking forwsrd to the 2024 season.
“Creating a positive environment and building strong coach-athlete
relationships within the program, focusing on mental toughness, goal
setting and resiliency will all be important to us,” Bilbrey said.
“Our plan is to build the foundation of our program through a clear vision with accountability and sportsmanship.”
