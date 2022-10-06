High school football is like a tale of two cities.
One Cumberland County team will face another major test to remain undefeated in the 2022 high school football campaign in its march through one of the strongest regions in the state.
The other county school will have the opportunity to gain its first win of the season. It will take a concentrated effort to reduce penalties and continue the goal of improving play as a team.
Stone Memorial High School has been given the task of hosting Macon County, an team that was undefeated until it ran into Upperman High School Friday night and lost 28-14. The Bees ended Macon County’s bid for a perfect season and put the Tigers one game behind the Panthers in region play.
“Region 4-4A is a gauntlet this year,” SMHS head football coach Derik Samber said. “I believe our top four teams have a combined four losses right now and we are seven weeks deep in the season. I doubt there are many regions across the state that boast that kind of resume.
“Macon County is our next step along the gauntlet, and they present a huge challenge for us. We are going to have to focus on pursuing the football and gang tackling on defense. They have scored on a lot of big plays this season, and we can’t allow those if we want to have a chance to win.
“They are really physical and aggressive on defense so our offensive line will have to rise to the challenge and match their physicality,” Samber said.
The game will be played at SMHS at 2800 Cook Rd. beginning at 7 p.m.
The Jets will travel to Overton County to take on the Livingston Academy Wildcats, who were spanked by DeKalb County Friday night, 48-0.
While the Jets had a winning record last season, a young CCHS team with only eight graduating seniors recognized Friday on Senior Night will take the field against the winless Wildcats. Livingston Academy has lost 19 games in a row and are just as hungry for their first win of the season as are the Jets.
“We are focused on the process,” Jet head football coach Noah Repasky said about this week’s challenge. “Every week it is about us, more than the other team.”
The Jets are growing and improving as a young team despite the Goliath amount of work facing the squad before the season began.
Repasky is proud of the “really good attitude” of the senior team members who continue to work hard despite not coming out on the top of the scoreboard this season.
Despite the challenges of rebuilding the team, Repasky remains optimistic the team will continue to improve as young players gain experience.
Focused on his own team, Repasky is not talking much about his opponent, but opportunity is knocking. Maybe this will be the week the Jets open the door and respond with a big win.
The game is played at Livingston Academy, 120 Melvin Johnson Dr., in Livingston beginning at 7 p.m.
