Maddie Bernabei haș never been one to run away from a challenge. Rebuilding things, making them even better than they were before, is something that intrigues the veteran coach.
And now that she’s at the helm of the Cumberland County High School softball team, she’s elbow-deep and determined to bring back the Lady Jets’ glory days. The CCHS program has had its share of ups and downs, but Bernabei is looking to turn the corner.
“I actually told them [school officials] if they needed help with their team that I would like to volunteer because I was coaching basketball at the time,” Bernabei said. “I went in for an interview and I thought that’s what it was for, being a volunteer.
“At the end of the interview, they said this sounds great and they said they were going to ‘need some information for your stipend.’ I thought, ‘it is a paid position?’ They said, it was a paid position because it is the head coaching position. …I was ecstatic.”
Bernabei played for CCHS and graduated in 2017. She had followed the program over the years and wanted to do what she could to help. The coach dived right in.
“I had heard from past years that discipline was an issue, and that’s a big part of sports. How you present yourself on the field is important,” Bernabei said. “So I knew our attitudes would have to change.
“When I had my first parent meeting, I gave out some information on the commitment that it takes, the responsibility that you have. These girls are old enough. I made sure they knew things were going to be different, and that we were going to work hard, and work hard not only on the field.”
She came in and started different programs early in the offseason training. Players lifted weights on a regular basis. And Bernabei said she’s had complete buy-in from her team.
“I have been very lucky, this is really a good group of girls,” the coach said. “The seniors on the team have been a huge help to me. They’ve been very accepting of the changes and have made the transition easy.”
Bernabei went back to the basics in the preseason because so many of her girls had never played softball before this year. She worked on fielding, throwing, hitting, how to catch the ball. It was back to the fundamentals of the game.
“The first game, I didn’t really know what to expect,” said Bernabei, whose team is currently 0-5. “We got down in the dumps, and it is hard not to because of the score. But from the first game to now, their attitudes have changed tremendously. They want to go to practice and they want to play the games.
“And the improvement is showing. We scored our first run the other night against Van Buren. The girls were freaking out. Through all the tough times, to see the looks on their faces, to see them so happy, it has all been worth it.”
Bernabei sees a bright future for the Lady Jets and believes marked improvement can be made. She said her team’s defense has probably been the biggest bright spot so far, highlighting the play of pitcher Aubrey Ostrander and catcher Lexi Pugh.
“I am super competitive and I love to win as much as anybody. I hate to lose,” Bernabei said. “However, it is high school, it is not college. As long as they’re improving and having fun, then I would say it was a successful season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.