Golfers and craft beer drinkers alike are invited to participate in the Social 9, a nine-hole four-person scramble at the Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain.
The Social 9 will compete every Tuesday, weather permitting.
Signups are due by 3 p.m. the day of the event with a shotgun start approximately two hours before sunset.
Play will be broken up into four flights based on blind draw.
Golf is $10 for nine holes and a cart and $10 to enter. There is a 100% payout.
Contact the golf shop at Bear Trace for more information via phone at 931-707-1640.
