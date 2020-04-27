The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain golf course was able to reopen to golfers late last week after more than a month of closure due to COVID-19.
The golf course issued the following guidelines regarding their reopening:
“Bear Trace Cumberland Mountain Golf Course is taking every precaution for our patrons and staff during this unusual, serious time. We want to make everyone aware of the steps and procedures we are taking in order to remain open and combat this virus threat.
We ask each person to please understand and abide by our procedural plan. Hopefully this will be for a short period of time until the threat is diminished. Thank you for your understanding.
• Tee times are required and will be limited and may be secured 5 days in advance by phone at (931) 707-1640.
• The clubhouse and practice range will be closed. Check-in for golf will be conducted on the back porch through a window.
• All transactions will be credit card only. No cash transactions.
• Steering wheels and other touch point areas of all golf carts will be sanitized before use.
• Sand bottles, pencils, and coolers have been removed from all carts.
• Bathrooms on the course are temporarily closed.
• Rakes, ball washers, and water coolers will not be placed on the course until a safer time.
• The Snack Bar will serve limited menu and packaged items only.
• Please putt with flagstick in, do not remove flagstick.
• Social Distancing – do your part stay at least 6’ apart.
• Golfers will not be allowed to congregate anywhere on property and are asked to kindly leave after their round is finished. Course and gate closed and locked at 6:00 P.M.”
