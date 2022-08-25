“Free” and “golf” are seldom words used together, but that’s changing for youth in and around Cumberland County.
Through a partnership between the Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain and the Scott Stallings Kids Play Free Junior Golf Initiative, youth 15 and younger will have the opportunity to golf for free in Crossville.
“It’s a great opportunity for youth golfers and non-golfers that want to get involved in the game,” said Bear Trace head professional Kelvin Burgin, PGA. “The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain Golf Course is proud to partner with PGA TOUR player, Scott Stallings, the Tennessee Golf Foundation and the Kids Play Free Program.”
Golfers 15 and younger can play for free Sunday-Thursday after 3 p.m. A golf cart is not included unless the junior is playing with a paying adult and a seat is available in the adult’s cart. Players participating in the KPF program at the facility must have adult supervision, but the adult does not have to be playing.
“There’s kids out there that have never touched a golf club or been on a golf course, and this opens the door for them to give the game a try,” Burgin said. “Hopefully it helps build all the programs here, from elementary to high school golf.”
Bear Trace has taken on youth golf full-force as this is their third youth-based program started within the past year.
“It was something that I was interested in hosting here,” Burgin said. “We put out a few phone calls and got the answers we were looking for. We have so much going on with the PGA Jr. League and First Tee, this is another great opportunity to get them involved in golf.”
Burgin sees benefits for youth golf.
“Youth golf is our future,” Burgin said. “That’s future customers for us and other courses in the area. Junior golf is something this area needs.”
Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain is an 18-hole, par 72 golf course with course yardages ranging from 5,073 yards to 6,928 yards. The course is a part of the Jack Nicklaus-designed Bear Trace courses in Tennessee and was rated the No.1 public golf course in Tennessee in 2012 and 2013 by Golfweek Magazine.
Since its expansion in January 2018, more than 30,000 free rounds of golf have been played by more than 3,000 junior golfers in the Knoxville area. In 2021, the program was expanded to Bloomfield Links in Murfreesboro. Earlier this year, the program added The Patch in Oak Ridge.
Stallings, a Knoxville resident who grew up playing his junior golf in Oak Ridge, is a three-time PGA Tour winner. His involvement with Kids Play Free has been the driving force behind the program’s expansion and successes. With its partnership with Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain, the KPF is excited to continue to grow its reach and impact in Tennessee.
For more information regarding the KPF program visit knoxvillegolf.org/kpf. For information about Bear Trace, call their pro shop at 931-707-1640 or find them on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.