With high school basketball season tipping off this coming week, one of my favorite times of year is ushered in.
For those who don’t know, basketball was my sport growing up. I played from age 5 until my senior year at Bryan College in 2017, making many lasting memories and connections along the way.
Basketball has been special in Crossville since I got here for the 2017-’18 season; each high school basketball program has won at least
one district championship, while the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers gave me a
trip to the Glass House in 2020.
CCHS produced Miss Basketball winner Gracee Dishman in my time here as well.
I could spend every day in a gym; I love watching basketball, and could watch just about any team play at any given time.
We’re looking to have an exciting season here in Crossville, and Tuesday can’t get here fast enough.
• • •
Michael Lindsay is the sports editor at the Crossville Chronicle and can be contacted at sports@crossville-chronicle.com and 931-484-5145.
