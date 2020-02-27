TSSAA district basketball tournaments have wrapped up, setting the stage for region tournaments beginning Friday.
All four local teams have advanced to their respective regional tournaments based on their finishes in their district tournaments.
Up first Friday will be girls action, with Cumberland County at home and Stone Memorial traveling.
The Lady Jets, who won the District 7AA tournament, will host York Institute at 7 p.m. in Region 4AA quarterfinal action.
Stone Memorial will make the two-hour drive southeast to East Hamilton High School in the Region 3AAA quarterfinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.
Boys’ action will take place Saturday, as yet again Cumberland County will be at home and Stone Memorial will travel.
The Jets will host Watertown at 7 p.m. in a Region 4AA quarterfinal contest.
The Panthers will hit the road to Bradley Central, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.
Updates for each game will be available over the weekend online at www.crossville-chronicle.com and on Twitter at @CrossvilleNews.
