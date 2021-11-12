The 2021-’22 season will look different than years past for the Stone Memorial Lady Panther basketball program as they return just one contributor from last season’s substate team.
“We’re rebuilding for sure,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “I do really like our kids. We’ve got a whole bunch of young, talented kids.
“We’ll have those normal growing pains ahead of us, and we have to switch gears with our expectations. We’ll always expect them to compete and play hard, but we do realize the growth curve is ahead of us.”
Stone Memorial’s last four seasons have been amongst the best in the state, as the Lady Panthers found themselves ranked as high as No. 2 in Class AAA in 2020-’21 behind the efforts of Tessa Miller, a Miss Basketball finalist who now plays at Belmont. The 2019-’20 campaign was led by now Gardner-Webb sophomore Emma Capps.
Over the past four seasons, Stone Memorial has won 99 games, three district championships, made three consecutive sectional appearances and one trip to the Class AAA state tournament.
For 2021-’22, only one player returns who saw significant action during that dominant run: senior guard Katie Adkisson.
“When we went into summer, Katie’s the only one who really knew any of the plays,” Buck said. “And a lot of those were designed for different players in different spots. We’re trying to modify what we can do.
“We’re excited about Katie, not only for her ability to play basketball, but also her leadership with this group. She’s done a great job with that.”
This Lady Panther team will be about teaching for Buck and his staff, including assistants Brandy Alley and Kenny Martin.
“This summer was learning on the fly; we had to teach a whole new system to everybody,” Buck said. “It’s going to be a whole bunch of fresh faces out there, but it’s a group that I enjoy being around. I think our community will fall in love with this team.”
Newcomers will be called on to start and play significant minutes as eight freshman and three sophomores are currently on the varsity roster.
Along with Adkisson, freshman point guard Adison Howard is expected to start for the Lady Panthers. Sophomore Rachel Houston returns for her second season with SMHS and is projected to start as a forward.
“Rachel has really come a long way in the last year she’s been in our program,” Buck said. “She’s got a good motor and really likes to compete.”
Rounding out the starting lineup projections are junior Maggie Hazelton at the four position and freshman Kortney Headrick at center.
“She brings a presence that’s nice to have at this level,” Buck added. “She can get physical and step outside and knock down shots.”
Playing frequent minutes off the bench will be a plethora of Lady Panthers, led by freshman guard Lily Hinch and sophomore Taylor Gutherie.
Emily Hazelton, twin of Maggie, will look to contribute as well at forward.
Also dressing for varsity as are sophomore Bailey Dyer and freshman Bailey Ledbetter, Breanna Looper, Laney Wiley, Zoe Barnwell and Madison Lefebvre.
The Lady Panthers are also awaiting an eligibility ruling of three sophomores: Paige Roberts, Karly Page and Kailee Waldo.
Stone Memorial’s new-look Lady Panthers will compete in District 7AAA against Cumberland County, White County, Upperman, Livingston Academy, DeKalb County and Macon County.
“It’s going to be a crazy-competitive league,” Buck said. “If you look at the history of all the girls basketball programs, it’s a storied league. They’ve been in the conversation as the best programs in the state. There’s some really good coaches and really talented players.
“We’re going to grow into this league as our team grows,” Buck added. “The talent’s here, it’s just inexperienced. Everybody else brings back a lot of talent.”
In non-district action, Stone Memorial faces off against Maryville, Scott, York, Webb, Clarkrange, Hillsboro, Anderson County and Warren County along with opponents to be determined at holiday tournaments.
With their tough schedule and new faces in mind, Stone Memorial’s expectations and goals are different this season.
“We want to get better every day,” Buck said. “We want to be a handful by Christmas. We get to put in a new offensive and defensive system that fits these guys. It’s going to take a minute to click, but once it does we’re going to have some success.”
SMHS LADY PANTHERS SCHEDULE
2021
Nov. 16 Maryville
Nov. 20 @ Science Hill
Nov. 23 @ York
Nov. 26-27CCHS Thanksgiving Classic
Nov. 30 Knox Webb
Dec. 3 York Institute
Dec. 7 Clarkrange
Dec. 10 @ DeKalb County
Dec. 14 Cumberland County
Dec. 17 SMHS Christmas Classic
Dec. 27-29 Maryville Tourney
2022
Jan. 4 @ White County
Jan. 7 Upperman
Jan. 11 Macon County
Jan. 15 Warren County
Jan. 18 @ Livingston Academy
Jan. 21 DeKalb County
Jan. 25 @ Cumberland County
Jan. 28 White County
Feb. 1@ Upperman
Feb. 4@ Macon County
Feb. 5@ Clarkrange
Feb. 8@ Knox Webb
Feb. 11 Livingston Academy
