Familiar faces in new roles will lead the Cumberland County High School Jet basketball team this season, as they will look to senior leadership on the court in their new district.
Also in a new role will be Taylor Denney, who takes over as head coach of the Jets after four seasons as Will Foster’s assistant.
“I’m excited,” said Denney. “I’ve been excited all summer, and the kids are ready to get going. The quicker it gets here, the better.”
The Jets opened regular season practice on Nov. 1 and will look to continue their exciting brand of basketball with some new twists.
“We had been doing conditioning and weight lifting, but now it’ll be more of how are we going to play,” Denney said. “We play really hard. I know that’s cliche, but if you don’t play hard, you don’t have a chance to win.
“We’re going to play fast offensively,” he added. “We’re going to share the basketball and try to play physical on defense. Some of the things from last year we’ve kept; you’d be crazy to get rid of things that work. We’ve tweaked a few other things here and there.”
Assisting Denney will be Jon Torres, who also helps the Lady Jets and coaches at Homestead Elementary School.
Denney’s familiarity with the players is an asset during his transition to head coach.
“It’s a little different,” he said. “I got to be the ‘good cop’ the last few years, but it’s been great. Some of these kids I’ve had since fifth grade at Brown Elementary. It’s been great to continue those relationships.”
The Jet senior class includes Jackson Inman, Kole Torres, Carson Conatser, Devin Lane, Reece Crockett, Ace Hawkins and Braden Tollett.
“I’ve got some talented seniors,” said Denney. “Jackson Inman is a really good player and will have a big year for us. He’s going to make some college really happy. Same for Kole Torres. Devin Lane and Carson Conatser are both long kids who can shoot it and make plays.
“Ace is a big baseball guy who had a really good summer for us,” Denney added.
Also contributing will be Jaxon Reed and Braeden Woodard.
“Jaxon is a top-15 in the state golfer and a really smart kid. He puts us in the right positions.
“I don’t think I’ve got a kid in the program that doesn’t deserve to be here,” Denney added. “All my kids can play any spot.”
The Jets also transition from District 7AA to District 7AAA. New league opponents include Stone Memorial, White County, Upperman, Livingston Academy, DeKalb County and Macon County.
“It’s going to be really tough,” Denney said. “Even in the other district, we’d still play Stone and White County. To get those other teams on the schedule makes it tough; there’s no off night. Everywhere is a tough place to play, and there’s a lot of tradition in those places.
“I think that will actually help us when the postseason rolls around,” Denney added. “We’re going to be tested all year long.”
In non-district action, the Jets continue the trend of tough games.
“We tried to challenge ourselves, so when the postseason rolls around we’ve played as good of teams as possible,” said Denney.
Non-district opponents include Clay County, Cleveland, McCallie, York Institute, Memphis Fairley, Clarkrange, Pickett County and two out-of-state holiday tournaments in Hilton Head, SC, and Tampa, FL.
Expectations and goals are high across the Upper Cumberland for the Jets.
“We got picked to finish pretty high by the coaches and media,” Denney said. “We want to have a really good year and play deep into the postseason. A lot of these kids have played together for a really long time, and they’re not worried about themselves. They’re going to play as hard as they can.”
Cumberland County Boys Basketball Schedule
2021
Nov. 16 Clay County
Nov. 20@ Cleveland
Nov. 26-27 CCHS Thanksgiving Classic
Nov. 30 York Institute
Dec. 7 McCallie
Dec. 10 Macon County
Dec. 14@ Stone Memorial
Dec. 17 @ York Institute
Dec. 18 Memphis Fairley (@ SMHS, boys only)
Dec. 19-22 Hilton Head, SC Tourney
Dec. 28-31 Tampa Bay, FL Tourney
2022
Jan. 4 Clarkrange
Jan. 7@ Livingston Academy
Jan. 11 @ Upperman
Jan. 14 DeKalb County
Jan. 15 @ Clarkrange
Jan. 18 White County
Jan. 21 @ Macon County
Jan. 25 Stone Memorial
Jan. 29 @ Pickett County
Feb. 1 Livingston Academy
Feb. 4 Upperman
Feb. 8 @ DeKalb County
Feb. 11 @ White County
