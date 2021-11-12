Excitement is brewing at Stone Memorial High School, as the Panthers are a few short days from tipping off their 2021-’22 season under head coach Neil Capps.
“We’re excited,” Capps said. “There’s always a level of enthusiasm with newness. We lost seven seniors from last year. There’s a lot of new faces and young kids. We’ve got one kid with significant experience coming back, and two with some experience.
“We had a really good summer,” Capps added. “We kind of had to learn on the fly. You don’t get a ton of practice time in the summer. We played 18 games, and we’re so thankful to get to play them compared to two summers ago. We learned a lot about ourselves.”
What the Panthers lack in size this season, they will look to make up for in pace and intensity.
“There’s a lot of newness all around, from players to system,” Capps said. “We’re obviously going to try and speed up a little bit. We don’t have the size we did last year. We had some big, strong kids. We get a lot thinner and smaller, but these kids can put the ball in the hole and play the right way.
“We’re going to play more up-tempo and try to get out and guard a little bit,” Capps added. “We’ve got to change a few things up. What we’re doing so far is showing to be the right decision.”
“There’s a lot of surprises. I’m looking forward to this year; we’ve got a great group of young men that’s fun to coach. They’re happy to finally get close to the season.”
Returning contributors from last season’s team include seniors Dylan Whittenburg and PJ Barnes, along with juniors Matthew Bilbrey and Blake Holt.
“Dylan is as steady as they come,” Capps said. “He’s a competitor, and we’re looking for a lot out of him. He’s a leader by example. PJ is a heck of a kid and a fantastic leader, and I’m thankful to have him.
“Matthew is quick and crafty, and is a nightmare to guard,” Capps added. “Blake is strong and a really good defender. He can run the point and make the right reads.”
Also in the junior class looking to contribute are Connor Bowman, Nathan Houston and Rayce Boston.
New faces for the Panthers will have a significant impact, including sophomore transfer Bryson Bilbrey, who comes from York Institute, and Brady Lane.
“We’ve got a really good player in Bryson,” Capps said. “This kid is an athlete. As a freshman last year, there were several times he led his team in scoring. Brady leads the football team in tackles and is tough as nails. Him and Bryson will really help out.”
Also in the sophomore class are Preston Mayberry, Jayden “Bear” Eldridge and Jordan Manis.
“Jayden will fight a bobcat; he’s not intimidated by anybody,” Capps said. “He’s going to compete, and that’s what you look for.”
Stone Memorial also adds one of the highest-rated freshmen in Tennessee to their roster, and he comes from Capps’ own household as his son Cade Capps begins his SMHS career.
“I’ve had the fortune of witnessing his progression,” the coach said. “He’s waited for this day and time of his life. He comes in with a skill set that you don’t see very often. I’m looking forward as a parent to experiencing this with him.”
Cade Capps’ talents have been featured on multiple prominent basketball highlight websites and social media pages, including @Hoopmixtape and www.ballislife.com.
The newness of Stone Memorial basketball will also compete in a new league: District 7AAA.
New district opponents include Cumberland County, White County, Upperman, Livingston Academy, DeKalb County and Macon County.
“It’s a very strong district,” Capps said. “There’s a lot of programs that have had a lot of success. We’re looking forward to it.
“There’s a lot of the same faces when you consider White County and Cumberland County. This is the first time we’ve been in a league with teams like Upperman. To win a road game in our league is going to be tough.”
In non-district play, the Panthers’ slate gets no easier with the likes of Maryville, Science Hill, York Institute, Knox Webb, Clarkrange and Warren County along with a Thanksgiving Classic at CCHS and two Christmas tournaments.
With the new team makeup and new district, high expectations are still the same for Capps and the Panthers, though Capps foresees some time of growth.
“We don’t have an easy schedule,” Capps said. “There’s going to be bumps in the road; but that’s fine. We prepare our kids for that. Life is always going to knock you down, but it’s all about getting up.
“I feel we are going to hit our stride after Christmas once we learn our system. I have a lot of high expectations for this team and feel we can do some special things.
Stone Memorial Panthers Schedule
2021
Nov. 16Maryville
Nov. 20@ Science Hill
Nov. 23@ York
Nov. 26-27 CCHS Thanksgiving Classic
Nov. 30Knox Webb
Dec. 3York Institute
Dec. 7Clarkrange
Dec. 10@ DeKalb County
Dec. 14Cumberland County
Dec. 17SMHS Christmas Classic
Dec. 27-29Maryville Tourney
2022
Jan. 4@ White County
Jan. 7Upperman
Jan. 11Macon County
Jan. 15Warren County
Jan. 18@ Livingston Academy
Jan. 21DeKalb County
Jan. 25@ Cumberland County
Jan. 28White County
Feb. 1@ Upperman
Feb. 4@ Macon County
Feb. 5@ Clarkrange
Feb. 8@ Knox Webb
Feb. 11Livingston Academy
