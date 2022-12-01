There really wasn’t much doubt Kortney Headrick was going to play basketball. The talented Stone Memorial sophomore comes from a basketball family, and is the sister of Justin Headrick, one of the best players to have donned an SMHS uniform.
She’s had a basketball in her hands practically since she could walk, and she grew up attending her brother’s games in high school and college. In addition, Kortney and Justin have spent many afternoons in the driveway of the home locked in one-on-one battles.
“Justin was a really big basketball player here and we were always playing,” Headrick said. “He never took it easy on me. He’s 6-foot-9 now and he blocks my shot all the time. But it feels good when I score on him and the last time we played I beat him. I have never let Justin live that down.”
That competitive edge Headrick learned going one-on-one in the driveway has paid big dividends for her as she has worked diligently to strengthen all aspects of her game and become one of the dominant post players in the region.
“The sport is just so fast-paced, and it is mentally and physically challenging at the same time,” Headrick said. “It is a sport where you’re having to think while you’re doing it. I love the competition of the game, and I really hate losing. That’s why last year (9-18) was such a difficult season.
“We were very young. I was a freshman and we started two other freshmen, but we had only one senior. I think if we hadn’t gone through what we did last year, we probably wouldn’t have gotten as good as we are. I think losing as much as we did last year taught us a lot about ourselves. It helped us get to where we are right now because it was really rough year. I think we learned a lot.”
And the Lady Panthers have taken what they learned and put it to good use on the basketball court. Stone Memorial is currently 5-2 on the season, and Headrick is averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds per game this season.
“Kortney is really committed to the game and to her teammates,” said Stone coach Mike Buck. “She’s really willing to work hard and do whatever we need her to do. Those are probably the things that stood out to me about her when she joined us. She’s willing to work hard and do whatever she needs to do to get better.
“Last year, we put her out there as a freshman out of necessity. She is probably one of those kids that would have been part of our rotation last year, but probably wouldn’t have had to carry as much of the weight and responsibility, even if we had been at full strength.”
Headrick puts in a lot of time and work to improve her game. Buck said last year’s difficulties have just made Kortney and her teammates hungry to come out this season and prove themselves. He said the hard work seems to be paying off.
“This year, I think we should make it a lot further than we did last year,” Headrick said. “(Junior) Kailee Waldo is here, and (junior) Paige Roberts will be back from her injury. Last year, I was mainly inside because Kailee was out, so I played the five spot. This year, I think I will mainly be the four. I will be looking to get my shot up more.”
Besides her responsibilities to score and play defense, Headrick has also been tagged as a team leader, a duty that sophomores aren’t commonly given. She said she’s not a big vocal leader, but tries to be a leader through example.
“We felt like we had something special in her this year where we felt like she could go out and get some numbers for us,” Buck said. “Last year, she shot the ball well for us and she was more of an inside presence. She didn’t have the confidence to step back and shoot the 3 like she does this year.”
The coach added that Headrick’s improvement between this year and the future will only continue to grow.
“Kortney has a really big upside. We’re going to try help her get better on both ends of the floor, and she will develop as we develop around her. I think that will open things up for her.
“I don’t know if she will play in college, but she certainly has the potential to. She’s a great teammate, she’s skilled and she works hard. Kortney is a willing passer and she has a lot of qualities the college coaches look for.”
