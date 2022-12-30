Emery Baragona, the talented senior basketball player at Cumberland County High School, has had a great career with the Lady Jets. She’s accomplished a lot while in the blue and gold, earning numerous individual basketball honors and has helped to make sure CCHS is included in any conversation about best teams in the region.
Heck, she’s already had a career many players only dream of.
But Baragona says her story is long from being finished. There is a lot she still plans on getting done before the end of the 2022-’23 season.
“I think there have been a lot of great players to have played here at CCHS, and Emery is certainly one of them,” said Cumberland County coach Kim Cram-Torres. “I think her story is still unwritten. She has had an interesting road as she’s played for three coaches here during her four years. Over the last two years, we’ve tried to Cliff Note things, how much can we give her in a small amount of time, to help her accomplish all she wants to do here. She’s done a lot, but I think there is still a lot more she wants to do.”
“As a freshman, I wrote down my high school basketball goals,” Baragona said. “I can say I have checked a lot of the boxes. I wanted to hold a record (most assists in a season), I wanted to score 1,000 points in my career (done as a junior). I wanted to be a Most Valuable Player of a tournament (won in sophomore year). And I would still like to be a contender for the Miss Basketball Award. The one goal that we haven’t reached yet is I want our team to get to the state tournament. I have got to get that. That would be amazing.”
Baragona and the Lady Jets have opened the season in the right direction toward reaching that goal. Cumberland County closed out the first semester of action with a 10-2 ledger, with losses to only Cookeville and York Institute. The Lady Jets are currently playing in the Innisfree Hotels Classic at Gulf Breeze, FL, near Pensacola.
Basketball became part of Baragona’s life at a very young age. She said she was in gymnastics initially as a child but was told it wasn’t for her because she “talked too much.” So, her parents, Amy and Brian Tollett, put her in youth basketball, and she’s never regretted a minute.
“I find the game is just so much fun,” Baragona said.
As a freshman at Cumberland County, Baragona went to work. She earned a starting spot right away and quickly became a team leader. She worked hard on her skills, and developed a better shot, quickness, strength, the ability to rebound as a guard and, maybe more importantly, she strengthened her basketball IQ.
“I believe Emery has always had this really competitiveness and edginess about her, and that has always set her apart,” Cram-Torres said. “I always thought she had the chance to be really good, but as always it comes down to how much work the players are willing to put in. Are they willing to sacrifice to get better? Emery has that willingness and I think all of those things combined make her a good player.”
“As far as competitive spirit, I think some people have it and some don’t. A lot of people want to be leaders. Some of it can be learned, but most of it is just in a person. I think that is what separates her; Emery has that in her.”
Unofficially, Baragona is averaging 12 points, five rebounds and four assists per contest.
The Lady Jets are definite contenders for the district championship this year and, if things fall into place, they will possibly be making the trip to Murfreesboro for the state championship.
“I feel pretty confident about getting all the things on my list accomplished because we’re playing really well as a team,” said Baragona, who has committed to playing college basketball at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
Cram-Torres said the best is yet to come for Baragona.
“Emery has an unlimited ceiling,” Cram-Torres said. “She has a bright future ahead of her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.