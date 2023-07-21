Editor’s Note: The following is an installment in a series of stories honoring the “Best of the Best” in sports in Cumberland County for the 2022-’23 season. Look for more of our award winners throughout the summer.
The book on Emery Baragona’s basketball career at Cumberland County High
School has been written.
She was a prolific scorer, a solid defender and
the type of player her teammates wanted to play with.
Her book had a final chapter highlighted by a very good senior campaign. She led the team in scoring, assists and was one of its top rebounders. She was considered by many as one of the best players to ever play at CCHS.
“I had a pretty good junior year, but I think I didn’t feel any pressure heading into my senior season,” said Baragona, the daughter of Amy and Brian Tollett. “Signing with the University of the Cumberlands and getting that out of my way made my senior year a season to just go out, and let it all hang out.
“And I thought I had a pretty good senior year. I outscored all my other seasons and I know scoring isn’t everything, but that’s pretty cool. I thought I improved a lot heading into last year and I thought it was the year where I was the most consistent.”
And Baragona’s senior season was so good she was selected the Crossville Chronicle Female Athlete of the Year for Cumberland County High School. The award was voted on in conjunction with the coaches at CCHS.
Cumberland County finished last season with a 23-9 record, after
reaching the quarterfinal of the regional tournament.
“I thought we were really successful, even though we didn’t get where everyone thought we would have,” Baragona said.
“Our goal was to get to the state tournament, but we didn’t get to do that. Our season was cut short, but I thought it was by far the best season we have ever had.”
Part of the reason the Lady Jets were so successful was because of Baragona and her fellow seniors.
She, along with Abby Houston, Jorga Anderson and Grace Baldwin, were entrenched leaders on the team, practically coaches on the floor.
“I think I developed more confidence in myself in my senior year, more confidence in what I wanted to do on the court,” Baragona said. “I also think I became more confident in my teammates. We worked well together.”
Baragona is currently preparing to begin basketball preseason training at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, KY.
“Winning this honor means a lot to me,” Baragona said. “There are so
many talented athletes at CCHS. I never realized people thought of me this way. It has really helped my confidence.”
