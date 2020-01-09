The Cumberland County Lady Jets’ winning streak in District 7AA was extended to 23 games on Tuesday, as CCHS won at Bledsoe County 76-40.
“It’s always a tough environment to play in,” CCHS coach Radhika Miller said. “We prepared our kids for that. We’ve been working a lot offensively, and it’s great to see the girls get that reward.”
Freshman point guard Emery Baragona led the way with 31 points, seven assists, four steals and three rebounds. Baragona was a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line as well.
Cumberland County never trailed in the victory, as they got off to a quick start. The Lady Jets led 23-10 after the first period.
CCHS’ lead in the second quarter grew to as many as 26 points (36-10) before going into the locker room ahead 38-16.
The Lady Jets never looked back as they finished off the district contest with a 76-40 victory.
Cumberland County won the contest on the defensive end, as they held Bledsoe County to 28.6% shooting from the field and forced 31 turnovers. Twenty-seven Lady Jet points came directly off turnovers.
“That’s what we build our program on; our defense builds our offense,” Miller said. “We had to be better defensive players tonight.”
Along with Baragona’s 31-point performance, freshman Abby Houston posted 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Jorjabel Anderson finished the contest with eight points and seven rebounds.
Big contributions were made in places other than the scorebook by Madison Buffkin. Along with five points, the junior recorded six rebounds, five steals and took three charges.
“We had some great offensive and defensive efforts tonight, but I’ve got to talk about Madison Buffkin getting those three charges,” Miller said. “When you get those gritty hustle plays, they make a difference.”
With the victory, the Lady Jets improve to 5-11 overall and 3-0 in District 7AA play. Cumberland County is still undefeated against district foes (23-0) since moving to 7AA in 2017-’18.
CCHS sits alone atop the district with a matchup at current No. 2 Marion County this Friday beginning at 6 p.m.
Cumberland County (76): Emery Baragona 31, Abby Houston 15, Jorjabel Anderson 8, Beth Ann Brewer 7, Tia Swallows 6, Madison Buffkin 5, Grace Baldwin 2, Samantha Magdaleno 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.