The 48th annual Ladies Invitational golf tournament is in the books following of two days of rain-soaked play at Heatherhurst Golf Club.
Players alternated between the Crag and Brae courses on Saturday and Sunday for a two-day total score.
Overall low net winner was Renee Guenther at 139, while overall low gross was Robin Banner at 146.
More than 200 players competed in the invitational, which featured six flights and contests for closest-to-the-pin and straightest drive.
The Ladies Invitational proceeds will be donated to House of Hope, Imagination Library, Cumberland County Schools Family Resources and START (Support the Arts).
