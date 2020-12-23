Along with two wins, Cumberland County’s Jalynn Baldwin and Abby Houston left the Heritage Christmas tournament with some hardware.
The duo was named all-tournament for their efforts in three games spanning from Monday until Wednesday.
Baldwin, a freshman, averaged 10.3 points through the three games and pulled down eight rebounds against Elizabethton.
Houston, a sophomore, scored 21 points on seven three-pointers in Wednesday’s win over David Crockett. Houston averaged 12.6 points in the three games.
CCHS defeated Elizabethton and David Crockett in the tournament.
