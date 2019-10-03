Loop the Lake.JPG

Fidel Balderas, with a time of 54:32, and Patricia Brewer, with a time of 1:11:48, captured the overall Men’s and Women’s championships in the second annual Crossville Rotary Club 2019 Loop the Lake Fall Runs held at Lake Tansi Village on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Forty-nine runners competed in three events; an 8.2-mile run looping around Lake Tansi, a 5K (3.1 mile) run along Lake Tansi, and a 1.1 mile walk/fun run. 

The Loop the Lake runs were a fundraiser for the Crossville Noon Rotary Club and its local charitable projects.

Winning plaques, trophies and medals are:

8.2 Mile Run

Top overall male — Fidel Balderas, 54:32

Top overall female —  Patricia Brewer, 1:11:48

Male Master’s (40+) — Andy Weaver, 1:06:52

Female Master’s (40+) — Lori Cole, 1:31:31

Male Grandmaster(50+) — Jeff Vires, 1:05:53

Female Grandmaster(50+) — Kim Tabor, 1:28:27

Male Veteran (60+) — Scott Gregory, 1:11:15

Female Veteran (60+) — Patricia Brewer, 1:11:48

Male 30-39 — Daniel Cathey, 59:50; Bob Cole, 1:10:47 

Male 40-49: Andy Weaver, 1:06:52; Joey Burnett, 1:10:02

Male 50-59: Jeff Vires, 1:05:53

Male 60-69: Scott Gregory, 1:11:15

Female 20-29: Savanna Hassler, 1:24:13

Female 30-39: Becky McElroy, 1:30:23; Melissa Womack, 1:30:32

Female 40-49: Anjanette Conley, 1:42:06

Female 50-59: Cynthia Dunn, 1:32:33; Kimmi Patterson, 1:34:24

5K (3.1) Mile Run

Top overall male — Wade England, 26:16

Top overall female —  Jane Sokolowski 29:00

Male <20 — Emerson Barton 29:48; Bob Cole, 1:10:47; Jake Shoemaker, 36:08

Male 30-39: Jeremy Shoemaker 36:39

Joey Burnett 1:10:02 Chase Cahill 54:10

Male 40-49: Charles Gaines 28:00

Male 50-59: Ken Marchand 59:18

Male 60-69: Paul Beal 38:06

Male 70+: Larry Doster             50:09

Melissa Womack

1:30:32Female <20: Alexis Cahill              36:16

Female 20-29: Emma Lou Carey  41:43

Female 40-49: Lara Grigsby 30:17

Rachel Bolin 30:52

 Female 50-59: Deb Loper 36:26

Linnea Marchand 59:19

Mile Walk/Fun Run:

Top Overall Female: Sophia Barton  11:19

Top Overall Male:      Brooks Barton 14:02

<16: Jake Hedgecoth   15:05

31-45: Mandy Stinnett 22:02

46-60: Joe Saglimbeni  22:00

61+: Brenda Hinch   18:59

