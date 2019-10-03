Fidel Balderas, with a time of 54:32, and Patricia Brewer, with a time of 1:11:48, captured the overall Men’s and Women’s championships in the second annual Crossville Rotary Club 2019 Loop the Lake Fall Runs held at Lake Tansi Village on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Forty-nine runners competed in three events; an 8.2-mile run looping around Lake Tansi, a 5K (3.1 mile) run along Lake Tansi, and a 1.1 mile walk/fun run.
The Loop the Lake runs were a fundraiser for the Crossville Noon Rotary Club and its local charitable projects.
Winning plaques, trophies and medals are:
8.2 Mile Run
Top overall male — Fidel Balderas, 54:32
Top overall female — Patricia Brewer, 1:11:48
Male Master’s (40+) — Andy Weaver, 1:06:52
Female Master’s (40+) — Lori Cole, 1:31:31
Male Grandmaster(50+) — Jeff Vires, 1:05:53
Female Grandmaster(50+) — Kim Tabor, 1:28:27
Male Veteran (60+) — Scott Gregory, 1:11:15
Female Veteran (60+) — Patricia Brewer, 1:11:48
Male 30-39 — Daniel Cathey, 59:50; Bob Cole, 1:10:47
Male 40-49: Andy Weaver, 1:06:52; Joey Burnett, 1:10:02
Male 50-59: Jeff Vires, 1:05:53
Male 60-69: Scott Gregory, 1:11:15
Female 20-29: Savanna Hassler, 1:24:13
Female 30-39: Becky McElroy, 1:30:23; Melissa Womack, 1:30:32
Female 40-49: Anjanette Conley, 1:42:06
Female 50-59: Cynthia Dunn, 1:32:33; Kimmi Patterson, 1:34:24
5K (3.1) Mile Run
Top overall male — Wade England, 26:16
Top overall female — Jane Sokolowski 29:00
Male <20 — Emerson Barton 29:48; Bob Cole, 1:10:47; Jake Shoemaker, 36:08
Male 30-39: Jeremy Shoemaker 36:39
Joey Burnett 1:10:02 Chase Cahill 54:10
Male 40-49: Charles Gaines 28:00
Male 50-59: Ken Marchand 59:18
Male 60-69: Paul Beal 38:06
Male 70+: Larry Doster 50:09
Melissa Womack
1:30:32Female <20: Alexis Cahill 36:16
Female 20-29: Emma Lou Carey 41:43
Female 40-49: Lara Grigsby 30:17
Rachel Bolin 30:52
Female 50-59: Deb Loper 36:26
Linnea Marchand 59:19
Mile Walk/Fun Run:
Top Overall Female: Sophia Barton 11:19
Top Overall Male: Brooks Barton 14:02
<16: Jake Hedgecoth 15:05
31-45: Mandy Stinnett 22:02
46-60: Joe Saglimbeni 22:00
61+: Brenda Hinch 18:59
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.