High school football players, coaches and fans rejoiced Tuesday afternoon as Gov. Bill Lee issued Executive Order 55, allowing high school contact sports to resume practices and their seasons on time.
Fall contact sports include football and girls soccer, and programs at Cumberland County and Stone Memorial returned to practice Wednesday following the signing of the order.
“We appreciate being able to work with Gov. Lee and his staff on this,” said Bernard Childress, TSSAA executive director. “I am pleased that we were able to develop some very specific guidelines for every sport that will allow our kids to get out on their fields and fully participate in football and girls’ soccer this fall.”
TSSAA member schools must follow regulations laid out by the organization last week. Those regulations include requiring all fans to wear face coverings at sporting events and limiting capacity crowds.
Girls soccer will begin the week of Aug. 17, while both football programs will kick off Aug. 23. Stone Memorial will be at Grace Christian Academy while Cumberland County will host Scott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.