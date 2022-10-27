Lyric Authier, Martin Elementary, and Luke Wiley, Homestead Elementary, represented Cumberland County in the Susan E. Kantor Tennessee State Scholastic Region 2 Individual Chess Tournament in Chattanooga Oct. 22.
Authier took first in the region in his section while Wiley finished second.
They qualified for the state individual finals scheduled Nov. 5 in Franklin, TN.
The tournament brings together students in kindergarten through 12th grade from Bledsoe, Bradley, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Franklin, Grundy, Hamilton, Jackson, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Morgan, Overton, Pickett, Polk, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sequatchie, Van Buren, Warren and White counties.
The five-round Swiss format tournament gives players 45 minutes and a five-second delay on each move to complete their game. Players were divided into three sections: the Rockefeller (kindergarten-fifth grade); Barber (sixth-eighth grade); and Denker (ninth-12th grade). The top eight players of each section are eligible to play in the state individual finals.
Authier, an eighth-grade student, and Wiley, a sixth-grade student, competed in the Barber section.
The winner of each section at the finals will be invited to represent Tennessee at the 2023 U.S. Open Invitationals in Grand Rapids, MI.
Both players rushed to a perfect 3/3 start in the event, leaving them as the only undefeated players in the field. The Swiss system format paired the two Cumberland Countians in the fourth round. An interesting battle took place, but Authier took home the full point, propelling him to 4/4. Wiley still remained having a very fine score of 3/4.
After the hometown clash, the boys still had one round left to play, this time with a lot on the line. Both Authier and Wiley continued their dominance and won handily in their final rounds.
Authier’s 5/5 score was a clear first place in the region while Wiley’s 4/5 was a clear second place.
