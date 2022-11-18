Lyric Authier, an eighth-grade student at Martin Elementary, finished third in the 2022 Susan E. Kantor Tennessee State Scholastic Individual Chess Tournament held Nov. 4 in Franklin.
Authier competed in the middle school section, grades 6-8. The tournament welcomed 32 players in that division — the top eight from each of the four state divisions. Authier finished first in the region at the Oct. 22 Regional Qualifier tournament held in Chattanooga.
Authier finished the day with four wins and one loss, putting him in a six-way tie for first place.
The tournament rules break a tie with a series of 10-minute playoff games. Authier won the first round of the playoffs, guaranteeing him a place among the top three players.
This second round playoff game ended with a draw. Authier and his opponent then swapped colors and played again. His run ended there,and he took home third place.
The win also means Authier is the second alternate to represent Tennessee in the 2023 Tournament of Champions at the U.S. Open Invitationals.
