Cumberland County Track Coach Stuart Bowen has been talking about Chelsea Authier for a long time. Heading into the season, Bowen said Authier’s potential to be one of the best hurdlers in the region, if not the state, was high.
She would just have to believe in herself, the coach said.
Authier did just that March 31 when she competed in the Cookeville High School Track Invitational. The speedster won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 19.69 seconds, and then followed that up with a fourth-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles. She posted a good time of 57.19.
“It was a good day,” Bowen said. “We train throughout weekday meets, and with a young team, we were looking to experiment with a lot of kids to see what events they might fit into. Many of them hadn’t run the event they competed in before or had done it only once.”
The Jets had two second-place finishes at the meet. Zach Ostrander was the runner-up in the 1600 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 53.99 seconds. His teammate Nolen Carter also got second in the high jump when he cleared 5 feet, 10 inches.
“The boys discus was really good for us,” Bowen said. “Dominick Alfaro and James Gilstrap had big improvement and are on the cusp of really turning the corner. The boys and girls 4x800 teams both ran for the first time and ran very good times. Nolen Carter also had a great day in the high jump.”
Other girls results include:
100 meters: Peyton Dunlap, sixth, 13.89; Isabella Cobb, seventh, 13.91; Lindsey Gonzalez, 29th, 17.85; Alyssa Carr, 30th, 18.19; 200 meters: Eliana Filler, 22nd, 36.85; Lindsey Gonzalez, 23rd, 38.75; Alyssa Carr, 25th, 40.06; 400 meters: Elliana Filler, 15th, 1:25.19; 800 meters, Bethany Ostrander, seventh, 2:56; 1600 meters: Rebekah Ostrander, ninth, 6:38; Bethany Ostrander, 13th, 6:56; 3200 meters: Linsey Colton, second, 12:45; Alexis Carroll, fifth, 13:52; 100 hurdles: Chelsea Authier, first, 19.69; 300 meter hurdles: Chelsea Authier, fourth, 57.19.
4x100 meter relay: third, 54.03; 4x800 meter relay: third, 11:10; High jump: Marleigh Gargac, fifth, 4-8; Long jump: Jazmine Tibbs, sixth, 13-2; Triple jump: Marleigh Gargac, fifth, 25-10; Pole vault: Layla Selby, sixth, 5-6; Whitley Atkinson, seventh, 5-0; Isabella Cobb, eighth, 4-6; Discus: Jade Tuley, fourth, 85-4; Poppy Morrison, 10th, 71-0; Calla Betsinger, 14th, 65-0; Shot put: Jade Tuley, 28-8.5; Poppy Morrison, 16th, 22-8.
Other boys results include:
100 meters: Marcus Pedde, 23rd, 12.73; Michael Lewis, 25th, 13.07; Connor Brabyn, 29th, 15.69; 200 meters: Marcus Pedde, 16th, 25.97; Michael Lewis, 23rd, 28.32; Connor Brabyn, 24th, 33.65; 400 meters: Anthony Carey, 16th, 1:01; 1600 meters: Zachariah Ostrander, second, 4:53; Eden Kean, fourth, 5:10; Dylan Smith, fifth, 5:10.3; Aaron Brabyn, 17th, 6:01; 110 hurdles: Thomas Kerley, 10th, 20:93; 300 meter hurdles: Thomas Kerley, 10th, 50.54.
4x100 meter relay: eighth, 49.05; 4x400 meter relay: fifth, 4:05; 4x800 meter relay: second, 9:11; High jump: Nolen Carter, second, 5-10; Long jump: Marcus Pedde, 17th, 16-4.5; Pole vault: Braden Templeton, fourth, 8-6; Discus: Dominick Alfaro, 13th, 93-1 0.5; James Gilstrap, 16th, 92-1; Isaac Scarbrough, 24th, 71-5; Kasey Phillips, 29th, 61-9; Shot put: Dominick Alfaro, third, 38-4.5 ; Isaac Scarbrough, 18th, 32-11.5; James Gilstrap, 24th, 28-9.5.
