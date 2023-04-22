The Stone Memorial High softball team got off to an inauspicious start last Tuesday evening at home against Wartburg, surrendering four runs in the first inning.
The Lady Panthers rebounded in style, however, scoring their first run on a bunt and three errors in the bottom of the first, and following up with eight runs in the second inning on their way to a 12-8 win.
Stone Memorial improved to 7-13 in the non-district game; the Lady Panthers are 1-9 in the district.
“We made some costly errors Wartburg was able to score on,” said second-year Stone Memorial coach Chasity Bohannon, “but our girls didn’t let those mistakes define the game. We had more consistency in our lineup, and we got the hits we needed to score at the right times.”
Highlighting Stone Memorial’s eight-run second inning was a three-run homer to centerfield by freshman Cadence Cox. It was her third home run of the season.
“I knew it was gone when I hit it,” said Cox, noting she hit an inside fastball. “It felt good.”
That good feeling extended to the rest of the team.
“Home runs always stand out in my mind,” Bohannon said. “Cadence Cox really helped us jump ahead with her three-run shot.”
Just as important as Cox’s home run was a much-needed positive attitude the team brought to the game.
“We were up in the dugout more,” said Cox, adding the players had previously met to talk about the importance of staying positive even when they’re down. “Even when Wartburg scored four runs in the first inning, we didn’t get down. Our mentality was better.”
Cox pitched the final two innings. She replaced starter Haley Dalton, who struck out six in five innings.
“Haley in the circle worked through some adversity in the first inning and came out stronger in the next four innings,” Bohannon said.
Dalton’s record improves to 3-7, with 54 strikeouts. Offensively, Cox led the way with three hits and four RBIs.
Camy Holbrook had two hits and one RBI, and Kara VonAchen tallied one hit and two RBIs.
Stone Memorial did all its scoring in the first three innings. Following their eight runs in the second, the Lady Panthers came back with three runs in the third inning.
Left fielder Camy Holbrook started the bottom of the third with a walk and advanced to second after shortstop Ashley Whittenburg reached first on an error.
After right fielder Bailey Dyer was hit by a pitch to load the bases, centerfielder VonAchen hit a fly ball that was misplayed by Wartburg’s right fielder, leading to two runs.
Cox followed with a single to drive in Dyer and give the Lady Panthers a 12-5 lead.
With the season winding down, Bohannon said the Lady Panthers need to reduce their errors and leave fewer runners on base. She added she wants to see the girls make more routine plays and hit through the lineup. There’s also the issue of the players getting in their heads too much and putting unnecessary pressure on themselves.
Bohannon recognizes there are positives as well.
“This is a great group of girls,” she said. “They truly care about each other. We are a young team, and we are all willing to learn and try new and different things.”
