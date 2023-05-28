The track and field program at Cumberland County High School is quickly becoming a powerhouse in Class AA. For the past two seasons, the Jets have won individual state championships
After Treven McGhee busted through the door last year with a title in the hurdles, Jacob Atkinson brought home another championship earlier this week by winning the boys pole vault crown at the state championship in Murfreesboro. He topped a height of 13 feet, 6 inches.
“I haven’t really processed all of this yet, but I am really grateful to the people that have helped me get here,” Atkinson said. “Coach Mark Hollis, coach Stuart Bowen and my parents (Jason and Bekki). They’re the people we should be celebrating.”
Bowen, the CCHS head coach, was ecstatic for what Atkinson, only a junior, was able to accomplish.
“Jacob culminating the day with a win in the pole vault was big for us,” the coach said. “He is such a competitor, and he is never going to be satisfied with being just OK. That’s why he won today. He always wants to do his best. He didn’t get a personal record, but when you get to the state championships it is not about how high you go; it is about how high you place.”
Also representing Cumberland County at the meet was freshman phenom Laila Selby in the pole vault. Performing in her first season in the event, Selby finished seventh overall with a height of 6 feet, 6 inches. Distance runner Zach Ostrander was sixth in the 3200 with a time of 10 minutes, 2.81 seconds.
Atkinson said he was a little nervous coming into the competition. He had a good idea about what heights he was going to have to clear for a shot at first, but that didn’t do anything to help him relax.
“The heights were already out there, the PRs were already out there, but I was still nervous coming into today,” Atkinson said. “I believe being nervous is what keeps you in the game, keeps you focused. So, that probably helped me do what I did today. I decided whatever happens, happens. I am going to just focus on myself and do what I can do.”
Atkinson’s winning height was well under how well he usually does, as he has hovered around 14 feet.
“I am really hard on myself, but I can’t really complain about winning,” Atkinson said. “This puts a lot of pressure on me for next year because I don’t plan on giving this title up. I just want to work to improve, and what happens will happen.”
Bowen said the day couldn’t have gone much better.
“I thought the day went really well for us today,” he said. “Zach started the day off in the 3200, and we challenged him to go out there and be aggressive. We wanted him to get in there and see what happens. He ran sixth, but he also ran a personal best and has improved 56 seconds from last year. We’re excited for what this means for him next year. He will be fighting for the win.”
Selby may have been the biggest surprise of the entire season. The talented athlete picked pole vaulting up this year and did well enough to qualify for the state meet and finish seventh overall.
“She’s a freshman, and this is the first real big meet she had ever been in, but we thought she handled it very well,” Bowen said. “She was really nervous. She cleared her first jump, and I don’t know how she cleared it but she did. I think that knocked the nerves off and she realized this is just like a normal meet once you get started.”
Bowen said Ostrander, a sophomore, has shown steady improvement and has been fun to watch over the season. He believes the long-distance runner is only going to get better.
“I thought Zach ran really well,” Bowen said. “It was the first event of the day, but he did a good job of being competitive in a very strong field. I am happy Zach will be coming back next year.”
With much of his girls and boys teams underclassmen, Bowen thinks the CCHS squads will come into next year’s state event more prepared.
“For Jacob to win, it means a lot for us as a school,” Bowen said. “He will be coming back next year, so he will be working a lot over the summer on lengthening his approach, and working on his speed.
“We take a lot of pride in our program. Since the early 2000s we’ve been building and building. All of this is just a continuation of the process. We’re really young this year. Only three out of 20 on the girls’ team were not freshmen or sophomores. On the boys’ side, Zach and Jacob will be back. For this program, we look for it to be one of the forerunners for athletics in Cumberland County and Middle Tennessee for years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.