Editor’s Note: The following is an installment in a series of stories honoring the “Best of the Best” in sports in Cumberland County for the 2022-’23 season. Look for more of our award winners throughout the summer.
Jacob Atkinson recently had a really busy day. He competed for Cumberland County High School in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Sectional Meet in the morning that day. He did very well, taking first in the boys’ division of the pole vault.
However, his day wasn’t over. Within 10 minutes of his final jump, he was in a car with his family and coaches heading to Knoxville to battle some of the best pole vaulters in the country at the prestigious Volunteer Classic.
And, by the way, Atkinson took the momentum from his victory in the sectional meet and used it as a springboard into the Volunteer Classic as he picked up his second victory of the day with a cleared height of 14 feet.
“I was pretty excited about how well I was able to do,” said Atkinson. “I had a sense that not many people had reached that height by the way people were responding. When the starting height at the meet is 11 feet, you know there are some quality vaulters there. With the win, it feels good to be considered part of something special.”
And Atkinson’s “special” leap has been chosen as the 2023 Crossville Chronicle Sports Moment of the Year at Cumberland County High School. The voting was done in conjunction with the coaches at CCHS.
“The Vol Classic has been going on for more than 40 years, and usually 40 to 100 high schools are involved,” said Stuart Bowen, Cumberland County track and field coach. “Schools fly their teams in from Massachusetts, New York and Las Vegas. Some of the best elite athletes in the country are there and if you can win this, it says you belong among the best. His win means a lot and it shows we’re doing things the right way.”
The stress of jumping an entire meet at the sectional before the Vol Classic didn’t seem to affect Atkinson. He was able to put that behind him and find a way to refocus his mind and his body and raise his game another level against some top competition.
“I went into the Vol Classic relaxed and with the mindset that even if I don’t do well, I will have had a good day because of how well I did at the sectional,” Atkinson said. “I had to vault on poles that were too small for me. But if you are overthinking things, like me, every little thing doesn’t help.”
Atkinson opened the meet at 12 feet and cleared it with ease. He passed all the way to 13 feet and that jump went well, too. He then cleared 13 feet, 6 inches to be one of the few remaining in the competition. He cleared the 14-foot mark on the second attempt and it ended up being enough to get the win. Atkinson tried to clear 14 feet, 4 inches but hit the bar on the way up.
“The thing about Jacob is his work ethic,” said Bowen. “He comes to our team practices, then he goes to practice with his club, and that’s probably six days a week. He has never been shy about putting in the work. He is very mature.”
Atkinson said he gets so much joy out of pole vaulting, and to be able to be successful for his team and his teammates makes every competition just that much more special.
“You’re never really done in pole vaulting. There is always something a pole vaulter can do to get better,” Atkinson said. “So, the ceiling for a pole vaulter is really high and the floor is really low.”
