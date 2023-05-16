With one of his youngest squads in some time, coach Stuart Bowen and the Cumberland County High School track team did well enough last week at the Class AA Sectional Championships to qualify three athletes for the 2023 State Championships.
Jacob Atkinson will be going in the pole vault, while Zach Ostrander will be competing in the 3200 meters, and Laila Selby will be in the girls pole vault.
“Obviously, you want every kid to advance, but we are pleased to have three individuals move on to the state meet,” said Bowen.
The state track meet is scheduled for May 23 at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
Atkinson had little competition in the pole vault event, taking first with a height of 13 feet, 9 inches. Ostrander was second in the 3200 meters with a finishing time of 10 minutes, 6 seconds, and Selby posted a height of 6 feet, 6 inches in the girls pole vault event.
“The sectional meet was really competitive and our kids performed well,” Bowen said. “Our distance squad had personal bests in every race. Zach qualifying was huge, but he also ran 4:42 in the 1600.”
Bowen said he was pleased with the efforts of Jazmine Tibbs, Nolen Carter and Jade Tuley. Bowen also noted Lexi Carroll and Rebekah Ostrander’s efforts in the 1600 and 3200 meters. Seniors Bethany Ostrander, Grace Baldwin and Marcus Pedde set new personal bests in their respective events.
“With such a young squad, it was really important to show growth throughout the season so that we can get back to where we were the last few years,” Bowen said. “The sectional affirmed we achieved that goal.”
Complete results for the girls include: 100 meters - Grace Baldwin, 19th, 14.19; 800 meters – Bethany Ostrander, 15th, 2:47; 1600 meters – Linsey Colton, fifth, 5:32; Alexis Carroll, 11th, 5:50; Rebekah Ostrander, 18th, 6:13; 3200 meters – Linsey Colton, fourth, 11:58; Alexis Carroll, seventh, 12:36; Rebekah Ostrander, 15th, 13:52; 300 meter hurdles – Chelsea Authier, 13th, 55.35; high jump – Marleigh Gargac, ninth, 4 feet, 6 inches; long jump – Jazmine Tibbs, sixth, 15 feet, 0.75 inches; pole vault – Layla Selby, second, 6 feet, 6 inches; Whitley Atkinson, fourth, 5 feet, 6 inches; discus – Jade Tuley, sixth, 84 feet, 6 inches; Poppy Morrison, 16th, 63 feet; shot put – Jade Tuley, 29 feet, 8 inches.
Complete results for the boys include: 100 meters – Marcus Pedde, 33rd, 12.57; 200 meters – Marcus Pedde, 32nd, 25.83; 1600 meters – Zach Ostrander, fifth, 4:42; 3200 meters: Zach Ostrander, third, 10:06; 300 meter hurdles – Isaiah McMillan, 15th, 47:04; high jump – Nolen Carter, fifth, 5 feet, 8 inches; pole vault – Jacob Atkinson, first, 13 feet, 9 inches; Braden Templeton, third, 9 feet; discus – Dominick Alfaro, 13th, 93 feet, 10 inches; shot put – Dominick Alfaro, 18th, 32 feet, 4 inches.
