Eighty-eight men and women golfers competed in the 20th annual Art Guild golf tournament on Friday, July 14.
This year’s event had three main corporate sponsors: Baird Private Wealth Management, Century 21 Realty Group LLC on Main St. in Crossville and Zurich Homes.
Each team recorded their lowest gross and lowest net scores with the following winners:
Women’s lowest gross score (144). Hazel Robinson, Chris Kencitzski, Frances Hopp and Jean Kraft.
Men’s lowest gross score (134). Rusty Bowman, Mike Maberry, Trevor Howard and Ken Mays.
Women’s lowest net score (126). Sheryl Vorst, Leslie Letner, Vera Collins and Marty Wennermark
Men’s lowest net score (126). Mike O’Hara, Kurt Camden, Scott Tubandt and John Frey.
This year’s tournament added three golf games. The winners of them in the women’s and men’s divisions are:
The Squiggly Line game. Marian Jaros and Jason Wilt.
Longest putt. Sandi Baillie and Ken Mays.
Closest to the pin. Leslie Letner and Jon Aubry.
The golf was followed by a chicken and pasta lunch catered by Willows Catering at The Center.
A silent auction took place at The Center from noon-2 p.m. The public was invited to bid on a wide variety of items.
This tournament and silent auction serve as the main fundraiser for the Plateau Creative Arts Center.
Their children’s outreach program supports Cumberland County area home-school children and offers free classes to children during the summer.
In addition to donating art supplies to area schools and for the in-house instruction, the Plateau Creative Arts Center provides a $1,500 annual scholarship to a deserving high school senior who will continue studies in visual arts.
The Arts Center is also a proud participant in the STARTS (Support the Arts) program supporting music and visual arts in Crossville.
Finally, a sincere thank you to all of the golfers, to the corporate and tee box sponsors and monetary donors.
Without their patronage and the countless hours of the many volunteers the success of the event would not have been possible. Thank you!
See you again July 19, 2024.
