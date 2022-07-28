The 2022 Art Guild benefit golf tournament started with brilliant blue skies as the Heatherhurst Golf Course once again welcomed golfers.
Excitement was in the air in the hour preceding tee-off. Twenty three foursomes signed in, purchased the “let me try that again” mulligan tickets, grabbed some snacks, and found and loaded their carts. Each team lined up for photos and put in a few last minutes of practice swings and putting, thinking of the aces, eagles and hole-in-ones they dreamed of claiming that morning, but knowing that making par was a worthy goal.
By 7:30 a.m. all were ready for the shotgun start on the meticulously-groomed course. Golfers were reminded of the generous sponsorship of this event by the signs representing more than 40 local businesses and individual sponsors that were near the tee boxes.
Ladies winners
Gross Low Net Best 2 Balls on each hole
1st place: Hazel Robinson, Rebecca Leeper, Chris Kencitzski, Jean Kraft
2nd place: Sheryl Vorst, Suzie Rhodes, Vera Collins, Marty Wennermark
Net Low Net Best 2 Balls on each hole
1st place: Stephanie McMahon, Sandie Braille, Joan Koop, Suzanne Clarkson
2nd place: Julie Cook, Vikki Bradshaw, Patty Gates, Linda Gilreath
Closest to the pin
Jean Craft and Melanie Fawbush
Mens winners
Gross Low Net Best 2 Balls on each hole
1st place: Rusty Bowman, Mark Mayberry, Trevor Howard, Ken Mayes
2nd place: Marlen Sterud, Duck Stoner, Lewis Groce, Paul Pellek
3rd place: Cal Smart, Steve Coy, Tim Driggs, Roy Seaton.
4th place: Dick Gordon, Spike Burger,Steve Luhrs, Gene Snare
Net Low Net Best 3 Balls on each hole
1st place: Patrick O’Hara, Jim Hyland, Bob Jasak, Pat Doran
2nd place: Tim Case, Steve Marquis, Ned Hugg, Rich Patefield
3rd place: Charlie McLaughlin, Ben Cook, Bob Grossi, Jim Dunnigan
4th place: Tom Kress, Jeff Powell, Chuck Buck, Cary Clark
Closest to the pin
Joe Kline and Steve Coy
The Art Guild thanks golfers, generous sponsors and other contributors for their continued support. Art makes a difference in everyone’s life, whether they create art, teach it, or simply enjoy it, and you all help make it possible. The public is invited to visit the gallery, take classes in the studio, stroll the sculpture garden, shop in Endless Possibilities, and join on the first Friday of each month from 5 until 7 p.m. for beverages and snacks to the month’s new gallery show.
Check out the Art Guild’s social media, newspaper articles and website starting in April 2023 to be part of the 14th annual Art Guild golf tournament on July 14, 2023.
The Art Guild is located at 451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558, and is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The organization can be found online at www.artguildfairfieldglade.net and www.facebook.com/ArtGuildatFFG. The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a 501(c)3 organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.