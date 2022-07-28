Ladies Team 3 - Hazel Robinson.JPG
The 2022 Art Guild benefit golf tournament started with brilliant blue skies as the Heatherhurst Golf Course once again welcomed golfers.

Excitement was in the air in the hour preceding tee-off. Twenty three foursomes signed in, purchased the “let me try that again” mulligan tickets, grabbed some snacks, and found and loaded their carts. Each team lined up for photos and put in a few last minutes of practice swings and putting, thinking of the aces, eagles and hole-in-ones they dreamed of claiming that morning, but knowing that making par was a worthy goal.

By 7:30 a.m. all were ready for the shotgun start on the meticulously-groomed course. Golfers were reminded of the generous sponsorship of this event by the signs representing more than 40 local businesses and individual sponsors that were near the tee boxes.

Ladies winners

Gross Low Net Best 2 Balls on each hole

1st place: Hazel Robinson, Rebecca Leeper, Chris Kencitzski, Jean Kraft

2nd place: Sheryl Vorst, Suzie Rhodes, Vera Collins, Marty Wennermark

Net Low Net Best 2 Balls on each hole

1st place: Stephanie McMahon, Sandie Braille, Joan Koop, Suzanne Clarkson

2nd place: Julie Cook, Vikki Bradshaw, Patty Gates, Linda Gilreath

Closest to the pin

Jean Craft and Melanie Fawbush

Mens winners

Gross Low Net Best 2 Balls on each hole

1st place: Rusty Bowman, Mark Mayberry, Trevor Howard, Ken Mayes

2nd place: Marlen Sterud, Duck Stoner, Lewis Groce, Paul Pellek

3rd place: Cal Smart, Steve Coy, Tim Driggs, Roy Seaton.

4th place: Dick Gordon, Spike Burger,Steve Luhrs, Gene Snare

Net Low Net Best 3 Balls on each hole

1st place: Patrick O’Hara, Jim Hyland, Bob Jasak, Pat Doran

2nd place: Tim Case, Steve Marquis, Ned Hugg, Rich Patefield

3rd place: Charlie McLaughlin, Ben Cook, Bob Grossi, Jim Dunnigan

4th place: Tom Kress, Jeff Powell, Chuck Buck, Cary Clark

Closest to the pin

Joe Kline and Steve Coy

The Art Guild thanks golfers, generous sponsors and other contributors for their continued support. Art makes a difference in everyone’s life, whether they create art, teach it, or simply enjoy it, and you all help make it possible. The public is invited to visit the gallery, take classes in the studio, stroll the sculpture garden, shop in Endless Possibilities, and join on the first Friday of each month from 5 until 7 p.m. for beverages and snacks to the month’s new gallery show. 

Check out the Art Guild’s social media, newspaper articles and website starting in April 2023 to be part of the 14th annual Art Guild golf tournament on July 14, 2023.

The Art Guild is located at 451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558, and is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The organization can be found online at www.artguildfairfieldglade.net and www.facebook.com/ArtGuildatFFG. The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a 501(c)3 organization and an equal opportunity provider.

