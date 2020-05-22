Due to the uncertainty that surrounds the community, the 2020 Art Guild golf fundraiser and auction has been cancelled.
We wish to thank all of our previous sponsors, golfers and donors for making the last 17 years of this event very successful. The 2021 Golf Event will be bigger and better.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, located at 451 Lakeview Dr., is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, an equal opportunity provider, and offers original art and unique gifts for viewing and for sale. The Plateau Creative Arts Center is handicapped accessible.
Please follow the activities of the Art Guild on our FaceBook page: https://www.facebook.com/ArtGuildatFFG/ or our website, www.artguildfairfieldglade.net.
