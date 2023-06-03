The following is a list of current area golf tournaments. If you would like to add your golf tournament to the list, email the information to swilson@crossville-chronicle.com.
June 2
POETS Spring Invitational
Dorchester
June 3
Lake Tansi Exchange Club
Lake Tansi
POETS Spring Invitational
The Brae at Heatherhurst
June 6
Rally for Hope
The Crag at Heatherhurst
June 10
Jonah’s Joy
Dorchester
June 11
First Methodist Church
Lake Tansi
June 12-13
Tennessee Senior Open
Stonehenge
June 13
SNEDS Junior Tour
Lake Tansi
June 17-18
Tennessee Parent/Child
Stonehenge
Fraternal Order of Police
Lake Tansi
June 24
Knights of Columbus
The Brae at Heatherhurst
Lake Tansi Police Department
Lake Tansi
June 28
Shootout With the Pros
Stonehenge
July 4
Fourth of July Members
Lake Tansi
July 8-9
Ladies Invitational
The Brae & The Crag at Heatherhurst
July 14
Art Guild
The Brae at Heatherhurst
July 20-22
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge
July 20
Cumberland County Cancer Rally
Lake Tansi
July 22
Cumberland County Republican Party
Lake Tansi
July 23
Blue Walnut of Tennessee to Benefit Prostate Cancer
The Brae at Heatherhurst
July 26
Shootout With the Pros
The Brae at Heatherhurst
July 29
Brown Elementary
Lake Tansi
Aug. 12-13
Member-Member
The Brae & The Crag at Heatherhurst
Aug. 15
Golf Capital Junior Classic
Lake Tansi
Aug. 19
United Fund
Dorchester
Aug. 20
Dog Park Fundraiser
The Brae at Heahterhurst
Aug. 26
Dash for Derek
The Brae at Heatherhurst
Aug. 30
Shootout With the Pros
The Crag at Heatherhurst
Sept. 9
Lions Club
The Crag at Heatherhurst
Sept. 10
St. Francis
The Crag at Heatherhurst
Sept. 17
Christ Lutheran
Dorchester
Sept. 25
Knoxville Chapter Pro Am
Lake Tansi
Sept. 27
Shootout With the Pros
The Brae at Heatherhurst
Oct. 6
POETS Fall Invitational
Dorchester
Oct. 7
CoLinx
Lake Tansi
POETS Fall Invitational
The Brae at Heatherhurst
Oct. 14-15
Club Championship
The Brae at Heatherhurst
Oct. 18
Shootout With the Pros
The Crag at Heatherhurst
Oct. 21
SMHS Baseball
Dorchester
Oct. 22
CCHS Baseball
The Brae at Heatherhurst
