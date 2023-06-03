The following is a list of current area golf tournaments. If you would like to add your golf tournament to the list, email the information to swilson@crossville-chronicle.com.

June 2

POETS Spring Invitational

Dorchester

 

June 3

Lake Tansi Exchange Club

Lake Tansi

 

POETS Spring Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

 

June 6

Rally for Hope

The Crag at Heatherhurst

 

June 10

Jonah’s Joy

Dorchester

 

June 11

First Methodist Church

Lake Tansi

 

June 12-13

Tennessee Senior Open

Stonehenge

 

June 13

SNEDS Junior Tour

Lake Tansi

 

June 17-18

Tennessee Parent/Child

Stonehenge

 

Fraternal Order of Police

Lake Tansi

 

June 24

Knights of Columbus

The Brae at Heatherhurst

 

Lake Tansi Police Department

Lake Tansi

 

June 28

Shootout With the Pros

Stonehenge

 

July 4

Fourth of July Members

Lake Tansi

 

July 8-9

Ladies Invitational

The Brae & The Crag at Heatherhurst

 

July 14

Art Guild

The Brae at Heatherhurst

 

July 20-22

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge

 

July 20

Cumberland County Cancer Rally

Lake Tansi

 

July 22

Cumberland County Republican Party

Lake Tansi

 

July 23

Blue Walnut of Tennessee to Benefit Prostate Cancer

The Brae at Heatherhurst

 

July 26

Shootout With the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

 

July 29

Brown Elementary

Lake Tansi

 

Aug. 12-13

Member-Member

The Brae & The Crag at Heatherhurst

 

Aug. 15

Golf Capital Junior Classic

Lake Tansi

 

Aug. 19

United Fund

Dorchester

 

Aug. 20

Dog Park Fundraiser

The Brae at Heahterhurst

 

Aug. 26

Dash for Derek

The Brae at Heatherhurst

 

Aug. 30

Shootout With the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

 

Sept. 9

Lions Club

The Crag at Heatherhurst

 

Sept. 10

St. Francis

The Crag at Heatherhurst

 

Sept. 17

Christ Lutheran

Dorchester

 

Sept. 25

Knoxville Chapter Pro Am

Lake Tansi

 

Sept. 27

Shootout With the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

 

Oct. 6

POETS Fall Invitational

Dorchester

 

Oct. 7

CoLinx

Lake Tansi

 

POETS Fall Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

 

Oct. 14-15

Club Championship

The Brae at Heatherhurst

 

Oct. 18

Shootout With the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

 

Oct. 21

SMHS Baseball

Dorchester

 

Oct. 22

CCHS Baseball

The Brae at Heatherhurst

 

 

 

