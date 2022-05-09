Saturday’s Class AA TSSAA subsectional track and field meet saw multiple athletes from Cumberland County and Stone Memorial excel in their respective competitions, including seven first-place finishes between the two Crossville high schools.
Ten high school track programs converged onto Cumberland County High School for Saturday’s subsectional meet despite spotty and cooler temperatures.
Cumberland County
CCHS recorded five first-place finishes in the subsectional event.
For the Lady Jets, freshman Peyton Dunlap finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.82.
Lexi Carroll finished third in the girls 1600-meter run at 5:55.97.
In 100-meter hurdles, Cumberland County’s Autumn Ward placed fourth at 20.82 seconds.
CCHS placed second in the girls 4x200-meter relay. Team members include Linsey Colton, Grace Baldwin, Belle Christopher and Isabella Cobb.
The Lady Jet 4x100-meter relay team finished fourth in their meet.
In the field events, Christopher placed second in high jump.
For the Jet boys, Treven McGhee continued his historic senior season with a first-place finish in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles. McGhee finished the 110-meter in 15.68 seconds and the 300-meter in 43.6.
He also placed fourth in the 200-meter dash.
Carson Conatser brought home first place in boys long jump at 19 feet, 8 inches, and finished second in high jump at 6 feet.
Cumberland County’s boys 4x200-meter dash team finished first overall at 1:35.22. Relay team members include McGhee, Conatser, Cody Elder and Christian Filler.
Cumberland County’s Tyler Carroll finished fourth in the boys 1600-meter dash, while Nolen Carter finished fourth in the high jump.
Stone Memorial
Stone Memorial track and field brought home two first-place finishes in subsectionals.
In girls, Meghan Niles won the 300-meter hurdles at 51.86 seconds and finished third in the 200-meter dash at 28.34.
Macy Smith placed second in the 100-meter dash at 14.25.
Savannah Amos finished third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:20.41.
The Stone Memorial girls 4x100-meter relay team, including Sutton Callahan, Niles, Smith and Haley Suggs, placed second in their race.
On the boys side, Stone Memorial’s Aaron Conley won the triple jump at 39, 8 inches.
Nathan Wagner finished third in the 800-meter run at 2:18.85.
Top-four finishers in each event automatically qualify for Thursday’s Class AA sectional meet at Fairview High School, while the remaining at-large bids were being filled as of Monday morning.
