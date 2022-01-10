The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2022 spring turkey quota hunts is open through Jan. 12.
Applications are available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at gooutdoorstennessee.com.
Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 12. Mailed applications will not be accepted.
The areas available for the hunts are listed on the instruction sheet.
Hunters have up to 13 choices but will be drawn for only one. Applicants may not use the same hunt code more than once.
There are a total of 13 hunts listed and five youth-only hunts. No person may apply more than once.
A computer drawing will be held to determine the successful applications based on the priority drawing system.
Youth hunters (ages 6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt.
A permit fee will not be charged to Annual Sportsman (Type 004), Lifetime Sportsman (Types 402-405) license holders or seniors with an Annual Senior Sportsman License (Type 167).
For all other license holders, the cost is $12 per permit plus the $1 agent fee. There is a $2 fee if application is made on the internet. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed. Hunters will receive a receipt with a confirmation number when the application is complete.
Hunters with Internet access may apply for a spring turkey quota hunt online by visiting https://quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Once the Internet site has been accessed, hunters can follow the on-screen directions.
The 2022 statewide spring turkey season is April 2-May 15. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is March 26-27. For the counties in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley Unit consisting of Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Shelby nd Tipton counties, and Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln nd Wayne counties in southern Middle Tennessee is April 16-May 15. The Young Sportsman Hunt in those areas is April 9-10.
The hunts are:
Chuck Swan State Forest
March 24-26; March 31-April 2; April 7-9; April 14-16; April 21-23
Happy Hollow April 2-5; 16-19
Oak Ridge April 9-10; 23-24
Yuchi Refuge
Mar. 18-20; April 1-3; April 8-10; April 29-May 1
Youth-Only Hunts
Tellico West
March 26-27; April 23-24
Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit
March 26-27; April 23-24
Yuchi Refuge
March 12-13
