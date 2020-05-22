The 2020 Fairfield Glade Ladies Invitational tournament, previously scheduled for July 10-12, has been canceled.
The committee for the 47th annual tournament has carefully considered the many changes that would be needed to the tournament because of COVID-19.
Current restrictions would include cancellation of the Friday night reception with its silent auction and giveaway, as well as limitations of socializing on the golf courses.
All registrations fees are refundable, and each registered golfer has been contacted by registration chair Georgeia McCann.
The committee eagerly looks forward to planning the event in 2021.
Donations can be made directly to the charities that would have benefitted from the generosity of lady golfers this year: House of Hope, the Imaginational Library, and Cumberland County Schools Family Resources.
